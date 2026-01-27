Turning 21 in Tallahassee: Freedom, Fears, and the Fountain

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the already chaotic, exciting, and bittersweet feelings that come with finally turning 21, being a Florida State student turns normal birthday nerves into a whole different ballgame. This isn’t just because of FSU’s number two spot in Niche’s 2026 Top Party Schools.

FSU is a school with many traditions, and one of the most popular rites of passage is the 21st-birthday fountain throw. On this special day, it’s tradition to be thrown in one of FSU’s most iconic and important symbols on campus: the Westcott Fountain. Friends hold on tight as they swing you back and forth. Then, they toss you into the fountain as the clock strikes midnight, kick-starting your 21st birthday with a splash.

As much as this location has become the historic site of countless celebrations, it’s also unfortunately become the site of unsafe behaviors and accidents. Videos constantly surface of birthday celebrators slipping and falling off the fountain like dominoes.

These countless online videos show people injuring themselves by falling, climbing to the top as fast as possible, or jumping off the highest point into the shallow waters below. More and more, the fountain has felt like a ticking time bomb leading up to a big moment.

In response, students have developed their own unofficial do’s and don’ts of fountain throwing. For example, make sure you come early to get a good throwing spot, and don’t go in barefoot to prevent slipping. Also, make sure to take a celebratory lap around the fountain, and don’t drag your friends in to swim with you.

Despite the anxiety of making sure everything goes right, as the big day comes closer, I’m slowly beginning to accept that it won’t all be perfect. Just like growing up, I can’t control how exactly my 21st birthday fountain throw will go. Not everything will align perfectly, despite how long I’ve been waiting for it.

So, instead of focusing on minute details I can’t control, I need to concentrate on the other aspects that I can. Like being present while I’m surrounded by all my amazing friends supporting me, and making sure I wear socks to the fountain.

The tradition isn’t just about getting thrown into the Westcott Fountain, but the moments before and after. Before the fountain, it’s a staple to host all your friends and celebrate your day. Some people even make pins or matching shirts for the event.

The aftermath of the fountain has its own traditions too, like taking a group photo, posing with security holding your under-21 ID, and being wrapped up in the blankets your friends were holding for when you got out of the fountain.

The best part about turning 21 in Tallahassee is the community FSU has built of being there for one another and celebrating your friends. FSU culture is where students don’t just show up for their own milestones, but for each other’s as well.

It’s a privilege to go to a school where they’ve made a tradition out of coming into adulthood. I truly can’t wait to embrace the freedom of turning 21, stop fearing the unknown, and throw myself and my inhibitions away into the Westcott Fountain!

