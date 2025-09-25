How to Enjoy Your Fountain Throw While Respecting Westcott

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have a beautiful tradition here at FSU. If you didn’t already know, you’re thrown in the Westcott Fountain at midnight on your 21st birthday by your closest friends and family. The night is full of celebration!

Many add their own twist as well, such as swimming around the fountain 21 times. “You’re not a true Florida State Seminole until you get thrown in,” some people say.

This fun tradition, however, has some drawbacks. If you’ve ever walked by Westcott Fountain past midnight or early morning, which I have, you’ve seen the disaster left behind. There’s confetti everywhere, bottles left around, and shards of glass on the ground. Fountain throws can be dangerous; there’s a risk of getting cut by broken glass, someone falling onto you, or, if you choose to climb, falling and hitting your head on the fountain.

In April 2022, FSU almost banned the fountain throw tradition because of safety issues. Instead, they compromised and allowed the tradition to thrive under the condition that students do not climb or act too dangerously in the fountain.

It’s important to remember that traditions only survive if we respect them. The fountain isn’t just ours; it represents FSU to everyone who visits. If we want to keep this tradition alive, we need to do our part in taking safety measures and keeping our school clean. Westcott Fountain isn’t just “the 21st birthday fountain”; it’s a symbol of our school.

As students, we should help keep our campus beautiful and take care of our surroundings. Here are some tips for your fountain throw and fun facts to help you appreciate Westcott even more.

Tips

Arrive Early

This is a huge school. You’re not the only one who has their fountain throw that night. If you want a good spot so you can get thrown in right at midnight, you should probably arrive at Westcott around 11:30 p.m. If you get there early, just put on some music. It’ll help get everyone excited!

Stay Safe

Make sure to be safe at your fountain throw. You want to remember it fondly! Believe me, the trip from Westcott Fountain to the hospital is more common than you’d think. Avoid taking actions that could put you or another person in harm’s way, and enjoy this time with your friends and family.

Your Fountain Throw Doesn’t Need To Be on Your Actual Birthday

If your 21st birthday falls on a holiday break, don’t worry about it! You can always have a “makeup” fountain throw on a day that you and your friends will be in town. Personally, my 21st birthday falls on Spring Break this year, which means I’ll have to find a date that works for everybody once we‘re back!

Fun Facts

We’re on Our Second Fountain

According to the FSU Legacy Walk website, the fountain fell apart in 1988 due to structural failure. It was so iconic that FSU rushed to replace it in 1988 with the same replica. So, although you’re not splashing in the exact fountain as our predecessors, we’re going on almost 40 years with the same fountain (fingers crossed this one lasts us).

Westcott Was a Gift

The fountain itself was originally gifted to FSU by the graduating classes of 1915 and 1917. So, every time you splash in it, you’re literally celebrating with a piece of Seminole history.

Westcott Used to Have a Different Name

Before it was known as Westcott Fountain, the hill used to have a different name. Once known as “Gallows Hill,” this place is rumored to have been the execution spot of Tallahassee’s worst criminals in the 1830s before becoming a university.

Fountain Throws Aren’t Just for Students

Students are not the only ones who get thrown into Westcott Fountain on their 21st birthday. It used to be done to celebrate engagements! There are even pictures of FSU President Gordon Blackwell being thrown in by students in 1965.

Westcott Fountain is a truly special part of our campus, and hopefully these tips and facts can help you appreciate the fountain throw tradition more than you already do. Our traditions grow strong when we learn and respect the history behind them!

