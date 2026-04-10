A Peek Into FSU’s Center for Hispanic Marketing Communication With Jenny Cen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re grinding at Strozier Library or having a coffee chat on campus, it’s no secret that FSU is home to some seriously impressive people. Every once in a while, though, you meet a student who stands out right away, and Jenny Cen is definitely one of them.

Cen is an international student from Panama who’s double-majoring in Digital Media Production and Information, Communication, and Technology. She’s also earning a certificate in Multicultural Marketing Communication and works with FSU Athletics. On top of that, she spends a lot of her time creating, whether that’s video content, social media work, or just building new skills. Yes, she’s booked and busy.

What’s really putting Cen in the spotlight right now is her work with the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) student competition, representing FSU on a national stage.

What is the hmc conference?

The competition takes place during the HMC Annual Conference in New York City from April 22–24. The conference brings together top professionals, brands, and students in the Hispanic marketing industry to explore trends, campaigns, and the future of multicultural communication.

For students like Cen, it’s more than just a competition but more like a chance to network, learn directly from industry leaders, and gain experience that goes far beyond campus.

the center behind the opportunity

Cen’s journey didn’t happen on its own; it’s deeply connected to her work at the Center for Hispanic Marketing Communication at FSU, a program focused on preparing students for careers in multicultural marketing.

The center, founded in 2004 by Felipe Korzenny, was one of the first programs of its kind in the U.S. Today, it continues to grow under the leadership of Dr. Sindy Chapa, who’s known nationally for her work in cross-cultural consumer behavior and advertising.

What really makes the center stand out is how real everything feels. Students aren’t just sitting in lectures, but they’re actually getting involved, whether that’s through competitions, research, networking events, or earning a certificate in Multicultural Marketing Communication.

Experiences like this show how the Center supports both the professional and personal growth of students. It’s about preparing them to lead in a diverse and evolving industry.

Why should you care?

Even if you aren’t a marketing major, the Center matters. They offer a graduate certificate in Multicultural Marketing Communication and a minor for undergrads, but they’re also the force behind the Multicultural Marketing Student Association (MMSA).

MMSA is one of the only active collegiate organizations of its kind. It gives you a chance to learn about the rapidly growing multicultural marketplace. Plus, it’s a great way to network and find your community on campus.

Honestly, regardless of your major, the center finds a way to meet you where you are. Whether you’re into media, business, tech, or something totally different, there are ways to get involved through mentorship, internships, and even research opportunities.

It acts as a place where students can explore, try new things, and figure out what actually interests them. A lot of students walk in unsure of their path and leave with a clearer idea of the niche they want to pursue, and real experience to back it up.

At the end of the day, Cen’s story shows what can happen when you actually take advantage of the opportunities around you. The Center for Hispanic Marketing Communication is the perfect place to help students step outside the classroom and do something real with what they’re learning.

FSU has a lot to offer, but this is one of those places that can really change your path; you just have to get involved.

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