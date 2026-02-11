5 Things I Wish I Knew as a Freshman at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this, I’m currently in my last semester of college at FSU. Everything feels very surreal, like college just started, with me attempting to squeeze the puzzle pieces of my life before taking off into a world unknown. Now, it’s been almost four years. Four years of lessons and grades earned, new people, and amazing memories.

I never would’ve imagined the journey that my life would take at FSU, but I wouldn’t trade any of it! Well… There are, in fact, a few things that I wish I’d known sooner during my time at FSU. So, as a senior, I’m here to pass on this wisdom!

Get Involved ASAP

View this post on Instagram The first thing I wish I’d known as a freshman was to get involved on campus as soon as possible. Student organizations are a great way to meet new people, build your resume, and expand your involvement. If you want to hold executive positions in clubs in the future, which really boost your resume, it’s best to get started early! FSU has a seemingly endless number of clubs available to join, and they have something for everyone. From fashion, sports, and reading, to writing and art clubs, there’s truly a space for everyone to find what they’re interested in. I’ve been a part of several student organizations on campus, including this one, Her Campus at FSU! However, I didn’t start joining any clubs until the Spring semester of my sophomore year. I was in somewhat of a unique situation, having spent my first semester abroad. Fall is a big time for club recruitment, so I did miss out on this at first, but not for long, as I soon started joining more clubs!

Spend More Time on Campus

View this post on Instagram Another thing I wish I knew was that I should spend as much time on campus as possible, outside of class. Whether that be going to free events on campus, studying in new spots, or walking around undiscovered corners of FSU’s beautiful campus. These moments make college start to really feel like home. The more time you spend on campus, the more connected you feel to the people, the opportunities, and the experience as a whole. We have a beautiful campus filled with mossy oak trees, intricate brick buildings, and plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy your surroundings. I couldn’t imagine spending the last four years on any other campus! Last semester, I was friends with many exchange students at FSU who came from partner universities around the world. At our end-of-the-semester event, the exchange students were sharing some things they learned during their time at FSU. I remember one of them saying that he tried to be in his apartment as little as possible, and I think that’s an amazing idea.

Be Cautious with Campus Food

This one is less serious and maybe even a little too niche, but one thing I’d tell my freshman self would be to be careful with the food I eat here. The first time I ate the popcorn at FSU’s movie theatre, for example, I remember it was very salty, but still tasted good. However, later that night, I had some stomach pain. At the time, I didn’t know if it was from that or from something else, but at the next movie night, the same pain repeated. I’ve heard some people have similar experiences with other foods on campus, but I’ve also heard some people have never had any issues. Though everyone may react differently, definitely figure out what works for you, and what doesn’t. For me, though, I now bring my own snacks to campus!

Explore Everything FSU Has to Offer

View this post on Instagram One thing that surprised me during my time at FSU, and continues to do so, is how much they truly have to offer to their students. The biggest thing I wish I’d taken advantage of was FSU’s research department. There are so many ways to get involved in research and be supported in doing so, things I wish I knew sooner, as I would’ve happily gotten involved. FSU also offers many other opportunities, such as certificate programs, volunteer and internship opportunities, fun classes like Bowling and Introduction to Billiards, circus shows, and so many free things. Many Noles know that FSU stands for Florida State University, but also for “Free Stuff” University!

It Goes by Fast