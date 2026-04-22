My Ideal FSU Morning Routine as a Freshman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although I’m not a freshman here at FSU anymore, I’ve always been someone who values a good morning routine. During my first year in college, having a good morning routine became vital to my schedule and being productive with my day.

If I had a day last year where I could mold my morning routine to whatever I wanted, that would’ve been the dream. Infinite time to relax and cash in my bank account. Some don’t realize all the opportunities there are on campus to have the perfect morning.

Maybe this will inspire you to shift your morning lifestyle, or take a moment to slow down and not completely rush into your day. If you have 8 a.m.’s, however, you might be out of luck.

My ideal morning routine as a freshman at FSU starts, ideally, with no alarm. Waking up to the stress of that phone has never done me any good. If I were forced to wake up to noise, though, maybe it could be to birds chirping out of my window, or a soft piano alarm.

Naturally, I would’ve gone to bed at a reasonable hour the night before, so I woke up by 8 a.m. feeling refreshed and ready to start my day. I turn over, and my roommate is about to leave for class. She wishes me a good morning and heads off. I have the dorm to myself for a couple of hours.

Eventually, I roll out of my bed and make it. I get up and do my normal routine: rinse my face, brush my teeth, etc. The boring stuff. Then, I turn to the cheap Walmart coffee machine in my dorm room, and have a stunning realization: I have a Frother’s Daughter gift card sitting in my wallet, and it’s Thursday, so they’re on campus. My first order of business for the day!

I put on a workout set, something light and airy, and step outside. The campus looks gorgeous, the sun is out, there’s a slight breeze, and spring flowers are in full bloom. I begin walking over.

I get to the Frother’s Daughter truck, and there’s no line. I ordered, with my gift card, the most perfect iced coffee known to man. I then remember I’m in athletics and decide a walk sounds nice, so I head over to Doak Campbell Stadium to make a lap.

During my walk, I run into a friend or two, and we make small conversation. I have my earbuds in, listening to some tunes, or a podcast — life is good. I’m feeling refreshed and active, and after a full lap around the Stadium, I begin to make my way back to my dorm. I then realize something huge: I’m starving.

All this coffee and walking with no food is beginning to drain me. The Sweet Shop is on the way to my dorm, so I pop inside. Looking at the menu, I land on a breakfast bagel sandwich, and wait as they call my order number. Once my order is ready, I grab it and finally make it back to my dorm.

Walking has me motivated this morning, so I decided to book a Pilates class at the Leach later in the day to keep myself active, where, surprisingly, a spot is available. I rejoice in this small win.

Although my walk was fun, I’m not feeling quite put together anymore. I decide to put on some music and get ready for the day. What a sweet morning it’s been. I woke up, had some alone time, grabbed a coffee, went for a walk, got breakfast, and got ready.

A notification dings on my phone, and my 11 a.m. class is canceled, and the rest of my morning is free. I decide to grab my book and go read on Landis Green. What more could a girl want, and all the right on campus at FSU?

Not all mornings have to be a rushed scramble to make it to the next chore; our campus provides us with so many opportunities to take a moment and slow down.

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