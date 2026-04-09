What It’s Really Like as an FSU Freshman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I got to FSU, everyone made freshman year sound like inevitable chaos… like Black Friday. People talk about it like it’s a huge, stressful transition where you’re constantly behind, lost, have no friends, or are struggling to keep up.

There will always be some frustration, loss, or confusion; but the truth? It’s not nearly as bad as people make it sound.

The first few days on campus feel different and intimidating. You’re learning where your classes are, figuring out your schedule, and getting used to a completely new environment. Sometimes you’ll feel judged because you ask someone a question and they’ll answer it as if it’s basic knowledge.

What I didn’t expect was how quickly that feeling of unfamiliarity starts to fade. Within a week or two, you already have a sense of where you’re going and what your day looks like. It’s less about being overwhelmed and more about adjusting, and it happens faster than you think. It felt easier once I realized everyone is in the same boat! No one comes in with everything figured out, even if it looks that way. Most freshmen are just as unsure and just as new.

Freshmen at universities are in the process of navigating new situations, and that can make socializing easier than it was in high school. You could start conversations with strangers, sit with new people at meals, or show up to events by yourself, and no one thinks it’s weird; they’re usually relieved someone else looks just as confused as they are and will spark conversation.

As a result, making friends doesn’t feel stressful. It happens naturally in small moments, walking to class, talking before a lecture starts, or just being around the same people repeatedly. You don’t have to have a perfect “group” right away, and honestly, most people don’t.

Friendships build over time; I didn’t meet my girl friends until a month or two into college. There’s a lot less pressure to have everything socially figured out from the start than people think.

Another thing that really stood out for me is how different the social atmosphere is compared to high school. In high school, you could feel as if every little thing was a big deal: who was talking to whom, what people were saying, and all the small bits of drama that became a big deal somehow. At FSU, there’s no longer that type of energy; people tend to focus on their own world.

Between classes, studying, jobs, and just trying to balance everything, most students don’t have the time or energy to get involved in unnecessary drama. There’s a noticeable shift in priorities.

People are becoming more independent and self-focused and less concerned about what everyone else is doing. I’ve noticed that those who act like they’re still in high school, by starting drama or caring too much about small things, stand out negatively. It feels immature, and more people don’t mess with it.

Living in Tallahassee is an additional catalyst in that shift. Being in a new place, away from home, makes you focus more on your own growth and experiences. You’re managing your time, responsibilities, and daily life in a way that you probably haven’t had to before. Even simple things like figuring out if you’re going to eat at Suwannee or 1851, what time you should do your laundry to ensure you get a washer, or planning your week, add to that sense of independence because you don’t have your usual family with you.

That independence is one of the best parts of the freshman year. Realizing that everyone is just doing their own thing gave me a lot of liberation. You can choose how you spend your time, who you surround yourself with, and what kind of experience you want to have.

Of course, not everything will be perfect all the time; there can and will still be moments where you could feel out of place or unsure, especially in the beginning. You might not click with the first people you meet, or have days where everything feels a little off, but those moments don’t last long, especially once you realize how normal they are. Everybody has them, even if they don’t show it.

Being a freshman at FSU has proven much easier and more enjoyable than I initially thought it would be. The process of being a freshman doesn’t mean you have to have everything figured out from day one. It’s about figuring things out as you go, meeting people who are doing the same, and realizing that you’re not alone in the experience.

Once you let go of the idea that it’s supposed to be overwhelming, it becomes something completely different. It becomes exciting, free, and fun, and when you realize that no one’s really paying attention to the small things and that more people are just looking for connection like you, it makes everything a lot easier.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!