Community Support and Environment Conservation With Joshua Thompson, PeaceProtectionProject’s Founder

The PeaceProtectionProject is a community-led nonprofit dedicated to spreading kindness, empowerment, and awareness. From supporting marginalized youth to promoting environmental conservation, this organization proves that compassion and action go hand in hand. With chapters across Florida, the PeaceProtectionProject is showing just how powerful young people can be when they come together for change.

About Joshua Thompson

Joshua Thompson, a chemical engineering major with dreams of pursuing pharmaceuticals and researching neurodegenerative diseases, founded the PeaceProtectionProject when he was just 15 years old! What started out as a school research project on educational inequity turned into a mission to uplift and protect vulnerable communities. His heart for service and dedication to making a difference are what truly make him stand out.

Personal Inspirations and Beginnings

Her Campus (HC): What is the PeaceProtectionProject?

Joshua Thompson (JT): The PeaceProtectionProject is a community-led nonprofit organization that equips adolescents and adults with the skills needed to support at-risk youth in marginalized communities and promote environmental conservation.

HC: What initially inspired you to start the PeaceProtectionProject, and what made you take the first step to launch it?

JT: When I was 15, I did a research project on the disproportionate amount of marginalized students and the factors that impeded their participation in the realm of education. The evidence showed that there were systemic and socioeconomic reasons that impeded their involvement. I evaluated my life as a person from a marginalized background who wasn’t facing these issues. I wondered how I could give back to the community, so I got together with some friends, and we started the PeaceProtectionProject.

HC: Did you face any doubts or challenges starting something so ambitious as a high school student? How did you overcome those challenges?

JT: You know, when you’re starting something at 15, it’s going to be difficult regardless. However, the most challenging parts were becoming a 501(c)(3) organization and the continuous fundraising, especially as a high schooler. Fundraising is the most significant part of the organization, but once you get past the difficulties, it’s worth it.

Mission and Impact

HC: What kind of impact have you seen so far in the communities you serve?

JT: We’ve been able to impact homeless individuals and give back to students and families in schools. We’ve been part of a few environmental conservation efforts, specifically in Miami, and we’re branching out across our five chapters — Orlando, Miami, Gainesville, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville — to continue helping Florida communities. Those are only a couple of ways I’ve seen an impact, in addition to our role in mentoring the youth of tomorrow.

HC: Do you have a story or a moment from your work that really showed you the importance of what you were doing?

JT: When I was 17, I did my first back-to-school drive and backpack distribution in Opa-locka, Florida, and I gave away over 100 backpacks and bags of school supplies to low-income families. That was probably the moment I saw the importance of my organization. The line of families waiting for supplies grew longer and longer, and they were so appreciative. It made me realize that without this organization, many of them wouldn’t have the resources they need for school. I felt like I was part of a noble and worthy cause, and I was grateful and happy to be able to provide for others.

Community and Collaboration

HC: What roles do volunteers and young people play in carrying out the PeaceProtectionProject’s mission?

JT: They do everything. Volunteers are the hands and feet of the mission. They’re the ones prepping and executing the plan, and they’re helping with cleanup. The members really are dedicated to the work, especially our high school and college students. They also dedicate a lot of their time. Without volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to work. They’re instrumental to the whole organization and its mission. They facilitate events and spread the word about our organization, helping us raise more funds and reach more communities. They’re essential to us.

HC: What are the steps someone could take to join the PeaceProtectionProject or any of the volunteering you guys do?

JT: The first step is to follow any one of our chapters on Instagram. The second step is to go to our website, click the volunteer tab, and then you’ll see a tab labeled volunteer opportunities. The opportunities are sectioned out by chapter. If you’re interested in volunteering, click the specific activity, fill out your information briefly, and someone from our team will reach out with all the information needed for that mission. We’ll also continuously email and text you leading up to the event and after to see if you want to participate in anything else.

Future Goals: PeaceProtectionProject

HC: What accomplishments do you want the organization to achieve within FSU and beyond?

JT: We’re definitely trying our best to get known on campus, and throughout the Leon County area, but also around the state of Florida with our five chapters. It’s a lot to manage, but it’s awesome to think that by doing this, we can make such a vast impact. I hope we’re able to be known in the community, but also be another resource, no matter what that looks like. I want to be a reliable organization that can be there for others. I want to be influential in the community to the point where people know us, can benefit from us, and call on us in their time of need.

HC: What advice would you give to other young people who want to start or lead a community initiative?

JT: Advice I’d give is to get a team that will support you, find a mission you’re passionate about, and be dedicated to your cause. Don’t be afraid of failure and operate with the end in mind.

The PeaceProtectionProject reminds us that you’re never too young to make a lasting impact. Whether you’re volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word, every bit of effort helps create a brighter, more compassionate world. If you’re looking for a way to give back while surrounding yourself with passionate, like-minded people, this is the kind of organization to get involved with!

