How the FSU Ad Club Trip to NYC Changed My Life

The FSU Advertising Club annually hosts a networking trip to New York City. Participants tour many advertising agencies and gain firsthand insights into transitioning from collegiate life to professional careers.

Luckily, I am here to report that I got the chance to go. And I must say, it was life-changing!

First things first, I’d never been to New York City. It was a joy to experience the skyscrapers, intricate architecture, and culture in person. Pictures don’t do it justice — the city is massive!

But with its gargantuan nature comes the endless possibilities of exploration. Being a part of a buzzing atmosphere like NYC gave me a fresh perspective. It opened my heart to dream and manifest my future.

I’m going to break down my two days and my key takeaways from the agencies so that you can hopefully feel inspired to apply next year.

Day One

SiriusXM

FSU Ad Club toured SiriusXM, and while I can’t share details, we saw where the magic is made. It was a highly informative tour that deepened my appreciation for the intricacies associated with live production value.

We heard about SiriusXM’s excellent internship and residency programs and connected with some fantastic individuals who brought the tour to life.

Mother

Next, we toured Mother, an independent advertising agency based in Brooklyn that defines itself on its unique creativity and enjoyable work environment. Their phrase, “Every idea deserves a Mother,” encompasses their passion.

Their office tour was insane. This creative environment made me realize I value a workspace fostering individuality and creativity, where stepping outside the box is the norm.

Mother’s essential advice was always to be helpful and advocate for one’s dreams. They’re truly inspiring!

Gradient

To wrap up day one, we met with Gradient, an agency that specializes in experiential marketing. They craft pop-up shops, parties, and company events to market different products. We made valuable connections and learned about the intricacies of creating events from concepts.

Gradient is making technological strides. They introduced their product Impulse, which uses AI facial recognition photography to send any pictures of yourself taken by their professional camera to your phone.

Day Two

Ogilvy

We began day two at Ogilvy, and you may know them from the Michael Cera CeraVe campaign. But to speak more to their personality, I loved their motto: do the right thing, do the best work of our lives, and do it together.

Ogilvy introduced us to their excellent internship and residency programs. They were so open about the timeline of this process, from application to success. I left this room interested in how Ogilvy could grow me. I felt a sense of wonder and enrichment like never before. Their Next Generation Program made it clear that they value growth and cultivation.

When asked how they keep up with Gen Z’s critical segmentation and targeting, the answer was simple: “We hire them.”

Wieden+Kennedy

Next, we went to Wieden+Kennedy. Famously known for being responsible for McDonald’s campaigns, we absorbed the teamwork it takes to run such a large company.

An excellent panel chatted with us about being yourself, the importance of networking chats, reaching out, and expressing your passions and side projects outside of the advertising world when interviewing. Don’t be safe; be an individual!

This dynamic energy enticed me. Wieden+Kennedy additionally discussed their internship and residential programs. We all left with wide eyes; the opportunity was afoot, and Wieden+Kennedy wanted to push us to get there.

The New York Times

Finally, we visited The New York Times Advertising. Ladies and gentlemen of the NYT Games community, I see you. Yes, I was freaking out too. And yes, the company is that cool, especially in the office.

Games aside for a moment, The New York Times had an enriching panel where we learned about the advertisement sales that must accumulate to put on paper. This was a critical stop, as it proved that companies outside typical agencies hold much market value in the advertising space.

My largest takeaway was this advice: Don’t be afraid to shadow. Put yourself in the rooms you want to be in. Do the work and make yourself known as the helper that you are.

sightseeing

We were given plenty of free time to explore the city outside our tours. The connections I made with the members of the Ad Club were so genuine and passionate. Friends were made, meals were shared, pictures were captured, and memories were created.

It was the adventure of a lifetime to feel exposed to this atmosphere. To rapid-fire some highlights, I saw Rockefeller, China Town, Little Italy, Manhattan, Times Square, Brooklyn, DUMBO, The Book of Mormon, The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, the 9/11 Memorial, Bryant Park, Central Park, and Wall Street. And yes — the pizza and bagels are better here.

My biggest takeaway is that there are so many ways to be creative. Each agency, sight, and person I met validated my passion for creativity and made it clear that my advertising major is where I belong and thrive.

I cannot recommend this trip enough to any FSU student interested in Ad Club. If you have any questions, please reach out via Instagram!

