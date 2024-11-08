4 Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants in NYC From a NY Native

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is among the best times to visit New York City. If you don’t believe me, take it from legendary rom-com directors like Nora Ephron to prove how special the city feels as autumn turns to winter. The pace of life gets just a little bit slower as people stop to observe all of the beauty and bustle around them.

One of my favorite traditions is visiting NYC with my dad for one day when I’m home for winter break. We usually hit the prime spots, like the Rockefeller Christmas tree, Bryant Park Winter Village, and Times Square, but the best part of the whole day is eating our way through the city as we walk from place to place.

My dad and I are huge “foodies.” It’s something we’ve always bonded over, and it’s even what I wrote my college essay about. With his help, I’ve become a prime scouter for the top places to eat, and some of my favorites are the hidden gems we’ve discovered along the way.

Faicco’s Italian Specialties – Greenwich Village One thing about me is that I’ll forever and always be a sandwich girl. It doesn’t matter what it is; if you put it between two slices of bread, I’ll automatically think it’s ten times better. That’s no exception at this tiny hole-in-the-wall in the heart of Bleecker Street. Faicco’s is home to one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had in my entire life. As soon as you walk into the shop, you know it’s authentic. It sells many genuine Italian goods and has cases full of fresh meats and cheeses that you can add to a sandwich of your liking. View this post on Instagram A post shared by food_pics (@food_pics) Being around for almost eighty years, the shop has a system down. The sandwiches get made fresh to order in about two minutes flat and are literally the size of your head. The execution is just as impressive as the flavor, making it an essential stop as you check out nearby places like the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral and the SoHo district. I recommend the Italian combo with muffuletta spread if you ever visit. RedFarm – Upper West Side The most interesting restaurant I’ve ever eaten at is RedFarm, a restaurant specializing in modern Chinese cuisine. The seating is communal, meaning you’ll share a table with whatever other diners are lucky enough to get a seat inside the tiny space. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RedFarm (@redfarm) I originally went to the Hudson Street location, also known as Decoy, which is famous for its Peking duck feasts. The location was at the bottom of an 1828 brownstone house but has unfortunately temporarily closed due to a grease fire in the kitchen. They’ll be reopening soon. The new location is located in Arthouse Hotel New York City and is a great pick for anyone who wants a spin on a typical NYC find. If you’re looking to make a stop, the pork and crab soup dumplings and a Peking duck feast for the table are great starters! Cull and Pistol – Chelsea Market Chelsea Market is my favorite place in the city because of its proximity to all of the best spots. It’s an easy walk to Hudson Yards, home to my favorite coffee shop, Mercado Little Spain, and features its own food and shopping locations that are bound to make any tourist or local happy. You’re either an oyster person or think that they’re one of the most disgusting foods on this green Earth, but I just so happen to love them. That’s why Cull and Pistol is always a key spot on our list. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cull & Pistol (@cullandpistol) Cull and Pistol has some of the freshest seafood in NYC and puts a special emphasis on sustainability. It belongs to organizations like the Billion Oyster Project, which is “an organization dedicated to restoring New York Harbor oyster beds and educating young people about the ecology and economy of their marine environment.” They also have an incredible happy hour deal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., making it hard to pass up. A bonus close second for seafood is Fulton Fish Co. in the Tin Building. Their razor clams in the raw bar are among the best bites I’ve ever had. At Cull and Pistol, the Double Down platter is my favorite! Comfortland – Astoria For our last (but certainly not least) restaurant, we’re jumping boroughs to head to Astoria, Queens. Comfortland was an accidental find on our first winter city trip. It was freezing, and we were just looking for a quick bite after a long day of exploring some of the nearby thrift stores. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMFORTLAND (@comfortland) It only takes one look at Comfortland’s menu to know they have something special. Marketing themselves as “no-holds-barred comfort food,” they routinely change their menu to feature items like rainbow cookie crumb cake, loaded fried chicken sandwiches, soft serve, and biscuits. Their Instagram account is the best way to stay up to date with the latest menu features. The best time to go to Comfortland is when James is working. He’s Comfortland’s resident jokester, adding some levity to whatever heavy meal you’re about to get. For a good taste of the restaurant, I recommend the powdered sugar jam donuts and whatever breakfast sandwich is on the menu for the week.

While New York City can feel overwhelming, especially when it comes to choosing a restaurant, I hope these picks help narrow down the search. Still not sure where to go? Try apps like Beli or 8it to make your own list of hidden gems!

