CHAARG at FSU Helped Me Get Rid of My Gym Anxiety

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The gym is an intimidating and overwhelming place for many girls in college. Forget walking in with no motivation or someone to help push you to be the best. CHAARG at FSU, an on-campus organization, has been helping many girls with their gym anxiety and also helping them make new friends.

So, what is CHAARG?

CHAARG stands for Changing Health, Attitudes, and Actions to Recreate Girls. The organization was originally founded at Ohio State University in 2012 and came to FSU in 2018. CHAARG at FSU creates an empowering environment that encourages women to find their fit and try new things.

They host a variety of workouts each week and allow you to sign up for small groups at the beginning of each semester. The weekly workouts consist of either going to a local fitness studio or an on-campus guided workout. I suggest signing up for a small group, as it allows you to meet weekly with the same group of girls and make so many new friendships!

As a new FSU student who transferred this semester, getting involved and making new friends while also working towards personal goals was a huge priority. After seeing friends at other colleges post about CHAARG, I took my opportunity to learn more about the organization once I found out FSU had a chapter. I’ve felt nothing more than welcomed and empowered through different workouts and even at social events.

Local Studios

Your membership includes weekly workouts and social events, as well as if you decide to join a small group. After going to a few of the weekly workouts at local studios, here are my favorites.

Top Dog Fitness

Top Dog is a challenging circuit training program that focuses on cardio and building strength. You’re guided by one of their Top Dog professionals and instructed on how to complete the circuits. All the workouts can be manipulated based on your ability and desire for intensity.

Studio D

While attending the interest meetings and orientation, the executive members raved about salsa dancing. After hearing about how fun this workout could be, I gathered some of my friends and we got tickets to go learn a salsa dance combo. The executive members were totally not kidding about how fun this class would be.

Spin Classes at the Leach

Never before did I think that I could handle going to a spin class. After joining my small group, my group leader was passionate about the spin classes offered at the Leach. Though I always preferred leg day at the gym, I still felt so intimidated.

However, I was met with surprise at how empowering and energetic this class and all of the girls would be. It’s my absolute favorite workout that I have done so far, and I highly recommend it for a fun and challenging workout!

Overall, CHAARG has provided me with so many memories and friendships just this semester. It has been the most welcoming experience filled with the most amazing girls who prioritize making you feel empowered and keeping you motivated to stay fit.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, CHAARG at FSU offers a welcoming and supportive environment for women to reach their goals. They prove that fitness is about feeling strong, confident, and having fun with your fellow female athletes. Ditch the intimidation and embrace the empowerment!

