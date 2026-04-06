Genius or Chopped: FSU Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, you’ll see someone do something out in the wild, and you have to ask yourself, “Is that genius, or is that chopped?” Being in college, that question is always cycling through my mind. So, let’s stop and ask ourselves if some of the most common FSU canon activities a gal can do are genius or chopped.

Tanning on Landis Green: Genius

Tanning on Landis may be controversial, but the truth is that anything goes when the UV is eight. We might be in Florida, but we aren’t by a beach. The way I see it, there’s no shame in the Landis tanning game.

If the UV hits above seven, it’s only right that we put on our cutest triangle bikinis and hit the Green. Not to mention, someone invested time and money in chlorinating our fountains, so we should be using that for all it’s worth. For these reasons, tanning on Landis is genius.

Being a Regular at the Hwc: Chopped

Maybe it’s because I’m a freshman, but illness has been an ever-present part of my life while at FSU. Even when I think I’m healthy, there’s always a lingering cough or a slight sniffle that keeps me from being completely at my best.

The Health and Wellness Center (HWC) has seen a lot from me: Flu A, a two-hour unstoppable nosebleed, costochondritis, mysterious lingering frat flu; I’ve had it all. I think the nice lady at the front desk knows my name and insurance carrier by heart. For these reasons, I have to say being a regular at the HWC is chopped.

Riding a Scooter to Class: Genius?

We’ve all seen it, maybe you’ve done it, but have you ever asked yourself if the scooter-riders may be onto something? If I didn’t care what other people thought, maybe riding a scooter to class would be freeing.

As a chronically late student and Mount Diffenbaugh hater, I can’t tell you I blame the people who scooter by me. Maybe in a sense, I hate scooter riders because I envy their confidence. I hesitantly rate riding a scooter to class as genius.

Seeing your Campus Celebrity: Chopped

Everyone has one. That person from your orientation group, someone you introduced yourself to during move-in, or a random person in your hall you see everywhere. You don’t know how, but these people will always find you, and it’s never in one of your flattering moments.

Their perception of you is built up by awkward instances where they see you stumble on campus, or when you tell the Starbucks barista “you, too” when she tells you to enjoy your latte. Out of the moments you might not be able to recover from, this one person was there to witness every single one.

This person must think that your whole existence is just embarrassing moments, so seeing your campus celebrity is definitely chopped.

Having High Yakarma: Genius

For anyone who doesn’t know, Yakarma is accumulated on the anonymous app Yik Yak and is based on the number of upvotes your posts get. The best part of having high Yakarma is that it’s one of the quietest forms of street credit at FSU. No one knows who wrote the post with 1,500 upvotes, but you can guess.

Certain people just have that “I have over 10,000 Yakarma” look to them, and you have to respect it. To know that people found your post funny time and time again is a silent but beautiful form of being cool at FSU, so having high Yakarma is genius.

There are so many things that are core to the FSU girl experience. Sometimes, you have to dwell on whether these things are chopped or genius, but truthfully, everything can be chopped and everything can be genius depending on how you spin it. Certainly riding a scooter is chopped when you come within two inches of an innocent pedestrian.

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