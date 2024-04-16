4 Pros and Knows of Scooters From a Campus “Scooter Person”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Electric scooters. Is there anything more controversial on a college campus?

In the modern-day college age, I think most students know that dread of hearing an electric scooter whizzing behind them, barely having enough time to dodge before it whips past only inches away from their ankles. The gust of wind that follows blows through their hair as they stare at the scooter-rider, who is less worried about them than beating the cyclers to the bike racks before class starts.

Scooter etiquette is the real complaint! Not every “scooter person” on campus is considerate of space and safety, especially when they weave through the crowd walking to the Union at super high speeds. Sidewalks, once safe havens for all of us on-campus walkers, have become a place where pedestrian paths and scooter routes blur. This only ends up in near-misses and, unfortunately, accidents. Most electric scooters’ silent approach only adds to the problem, making it hard for walkers to anticipate and avoid them until the last possible moment.

And yet, despite all of this, I did the unthinkable. I bought an electric scooter. Well, technically my dad bought one for me after hearing about my 30-minute walks from my off-campus apartment to class, but the principle is the same!

So, I’ve become a “scooter person.” What do I have to say about it? Well, there are so many benefits to using an electric scooter on campus, but there are a couple of things you need to be aware of as well to keep commuting pleasant for everyone involved. So, let’s talk about the pros and knows of owning an electric scooter.

Pro: No More Long Walks! @kourtney_withtha_locs GIVE ME A RIDE 🏃🏾‍♀️💨 #fypシ #viral #comedy #trending #blacktiktok #college ♬ original sound – ËL_SØMTÏÇ DÊ MÄTÂRDØR🤑🤬🖤 Alright, let’s talk about the real game-changer here: no more marathon walks across campus. Picture this: You wake up late, rush out the door, and realize you’ve got a class on the other side of campus (probably at Diffenbaugh). Cue the internal groans and mental calculations of just how late you’re going to be. But hold up, because now you’ve got an electric scooter! Gone are the days of trudging along under the blazing sun, feeling like you’re about to melt into the pavement. With an electric scooter, you’re cruising. Those 20-minute walks? Cut down to a breezy five-minute ride. And let’s not forget the bonus of arriving at your destination without breaking a sweat. And think about the strain on your poor feet and legs from all that walking. Say goodbye to sore feet and hello to riding effortlessly from point A to point B. Your feet will thank you, trust me. So, if you’re tired of feeling like you’re training for a marathon every time you need to get to class, it might be time to consider joining the electric scooter club. Pro: No More Car Hassle! @shamelesscloutchaser So happy that he came back 10 minutes later😭😭 #maxtinterview #college #utk ♬ original sound – shamelesscloutchaser Alright, now let’s talk about the benefits of ditching four wheels for two. Sure, cars are great, especially if you live off-campus, but they’re not exactly wallet or time-friendly, especially for college students. First off, let’s talk about speed. Ever tried finding a parking spot on campus before class and ended up doing circles around the parking garages because all the lots are full? With an electric scooter, parking headaches are a thing of the past. No need to circle the lot for hours or get a parking pass. Just ride up to your destination, find a spot to lock up your scooter, and you’re good to go. And let’s not forget about the money you’ll save. No gas to buy, no parking fees — it’s a financial weight lifted off your shoulders. If you’re tired of draining your bank account on gas, it might be time to consider trading in your car keys for a new electric scooter. Not only will you get to your destination faster, but you’ll also have a lot more cash left in your pocket. Know: Find a Place To Lock Up! @_cinnamonique if yall thought electric scooters were an ick… #fyp #foryou #kneescooter ♬ original sound – Whitney Stone-Steen Now, let’s talk about one of the most important scooter “knows” — where to lock it up. Especially with reports coming in about stolen scooters on campus, securing your investment is a must-do, as you’ll probably find yourself paying a bit for a nice scooter. When you get to class, you’ll have to make sure there are available spots at the bike racks, which differ depending on what building you’re going to. For me, as an English major, the side of campus near the Williams Building tends to have emptier bike racks. I’ve never found myself rushing without a place to lock my scooter, but I would recommend scoping out the building where your classroom is before you get there with your scooter in case you have to make alternate parking plans. Then there’s the issue of even wanting to lock your scooter up in the first place. Some people choose not to and bring their scooters with them to class. It’s perfectly fine to do this as a way of making sure no one takes it. But keep in mind that you’ll be lugging your scooter through hallways, taking the elevator instead of the stairs, and you’ll have to find an out-of-the-way place to keep it in the classroom. On rainy days, I have to bring my scooter inside as the water will damage it, but I much prefer locking it up outside for ease of getting to my class. It’s a personal preference, but I recommend buying a lock and finding a secure place outside your classroom to keep it until you need it again. Know: Be Considerate! @mr.goopie Bruh the third scene of zooming by is the realest shi ever🤣🤣🤣 #fyp #viral #comedy #skit #funnyvideos #mrgoopie #relatable #college #campus ♬ original sound – mrgoopie This is the most important “know” for me! To every “scooter person” on campus, let’s try to change our bad reputation! There’s no need to ride your scooter so close to pedestrians or duck and weave through people when you could hop off and walk your scooter safely between them. Though you get to your classes faster on a scooter, that’s no reason to become impatient with the people walking in front of you. Oftentimes, I’ve been behind people who have headphones in or are distracted by their phones, who I know haven’t sensed that I’m behind them. But instead of whipping past them, I get off and calmly walk my scooter around them so they don’t get startled. Use common sense and spatial awareness, and be polite! Remember, you were a pedestrian once too, and be courteous to everyone using the paths around you.

Hopefully, these “pros” and “knows” will help if you’re thinking about buying a scooter to get around campus. Having a scooter has changed my life and made it so much easier, but I’ve always made sure to be safe and courteous with my new purchase. Keeping all of this in mind has helped me, and I hope it’ll help you, too. Be polite out there, and practice safe scooting!

