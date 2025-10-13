3 Ways to Go Viral on FSU Yik Yak

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In case you haven’t heard of it, Yik Yak is a social media platform with one twist: it’s fully anonymous. Users can post thoughts and updates with a limited character count, similar to X (formerly known as Twitter). It’s designed for college students, hence why it’s so popular at FSU.

On Yik Yak, there are various communities, many of which are only accessible to college students who provide an “edu” email address. Every college that uses Yik Yak has a large, designated community for all students, which they’re automatically assigned to when creating an account with their school email.

The platform was first launched in 2013, and it was all the rage at first. However, users eventually turned it into a place for hate, harassment, and bullying, which led to fewer users on the app, inevitably leading to its shutdown in 2017. During a 4-year hiatus, the app was bought by new owners who relaunched it. This time, the community guidelines were stricter to avoid hate speech and threats on the platform.

Every community on Yik Yak is unique; the viral posts are built around the culture of the users. To go viral in any community takes skill, but here are some tips and tricks to go viral on FSU Yik Yak.

Hate on our rivals View this post on Instagram A post shared by YIK YAK @ FSU (@fsuyikyaks) Gen Z is, without a doubt, a group of haters; the FSU rivalries are no exception to that. I have yet to meet a Seminole who doesn’t actively hate the University of Florida (UF) and the University of Miami (UM). UM hate week may come and go, but Gator hate is always welcome on Yik Yak. There are plenty of options about what specifically to post, from hating on the color orange to comparing our rankings. Essentially, there just needs to be an FSU superiority complex. football View this post on Instagram A post shared by YIK YAK @ FSU (@fsuyikyaks) FSU football is all we talk about, whether we’re dominating (2023 season, you are missed) or losing almost every game (2024 season, you aren’t missed). Everything football-related is fair game for a viral post, especially before the game, about how FSU will take a victory. Of course, football season isn’t year-round, so don’t be shocked if your football post doesn’t do that great in the middle of February. The perfect football post will always be about an FSU win or about a rivalry. Despite the FSU vs. UF game being our last game of the regular season, it’s already a viral topic. Rivalries and football go hand in hand; a post about the annual game against UF or UM is always acceptable. Another hot topic of discussion is tickets. FSU students are desperate for a ticket, and rightfully so. Crashing out over not getting any tickets or crashing out while waiting to find out if you got a ticket (basically, any crash out about tickets) might be your key to success for a viral post. Especially with how tickets are handled now, anything ticket-related is a good opportunity to do numbers. Stay up to date View this post on Instagram A post shared by YIK YAK @ FSU (@fsuyikyaks) It isn’t a rare instance to see multiple viral posts all about the same topic within a couple of hours or days of each other. The idea is to pay attention to what everyone is posting about and find a new way to contribute. My favorite example is seeing posts about the temperature being 67 degrees Fahrenheit, combining the new fall weather with the recent “six-seven” joke. Follow along with the trends and what students are currently up to. Football season is all the rage right now, and class registration has recently started. If you see a couple of posts about a specific topic, jump on it and add your unique spin. Going viral takes some trial and error; if your post doesn’t do too great, that’s okay.

At the end of the day, going viral is a skill that anyone can learn. Showcase your humor through your posts, be original, and make others laugh. Yik Yak is just a social media platform for users to make jokes and mess around; it’s never anything too serious.

