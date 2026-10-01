Four Fire Alarms Later: What Cooking in a Dorm Has Taught Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a freshman in college means adjusting to so many new things: dorm beds, new people, new classes, and cooking. Meal plans are really common in college, but I’ve found many are overpriced and not good quality. This is when students start turning to microwave meals, air fryers, and setting off multiple fire alarms in just one week. It isn’t fun when you’re comfy in your pajamas and hear the fire alarm blaring, only to hear, “Someone burned something trying to cook!”

It’s hard to learn how to cook in a dorm when there’s limited space and limited appliances. Cooking in a dorm is different because you don’t have all your seasonings from home, a parent there to help you and eventually take over, and very mini fridges.

In my experience, my roommate and I try to shove all of our frozen soup dumplings and energy drinks in the fridge, but somehow there’s never room for something as simple as chicken breast. Luckily, dorm cooking doesn’t mean resorting to ramen or microwave meals. With a little brainstorming and organizing, there are many meals that are delicious and won’t make cooking feel like a chore while in a dorm.

Dorm Kitchen Essentials

Figuring out where to begin with cooking in a dorm is difficult; you may ask yourself, “What do I need?” or “Which appliances are allowed?” To begin, the easiest way to have utensils and plates is to use disposable ones! Dishes won’t become an issue, and they’re super cheap at any local grocery store.

To figure out what appliances are and aren’t allowed, simply check your university’s housing website! What saved me during these past weeks has been having a microwave and an air fryer. They’re super easy to use and don’t get dirty fast, perfect for someone who’s always rushing like me.

You also need basic cleaning supplies like paper towels, dish soap, and a sponge. Something that really saved me was food storage containers, specifically the meal-prep ones. I love making things in large quantities and saving them for other days when I’m too busy to cook and need something fast. A few basic seasonings also help make food taste better than cardboard. Salt, pepper, and everything seasoning are very practical and don’t take up too much space.

Make Lazy Snacks

I love to snack, and ever since I got to college and have been living in a dorm, snacking has taken over my life. I love to make protein-filled snacks to keep me full and healthy! One of my favorite snacks to make is a tuna dip with cucumber chips. It’s a dip made with tuna, mayo, mustard, and a bit of red onion.

I use tuna packets that you can just open and put in a bowl, which makes it easy and not time-consuming; plus, you don’t have to worry about doing dishes. I then cut up a cucumber into thin slices and use them as chips. You can add seasoning or other toppings if you’d like!

Another snack I love is fruit. I love to eat pretzels and grapes, along with strawberries and honey. Fruits are so easy to keep in dorm fridges, and all you have to do is wash them. Fruits are a great snack for when you’re in a rush and want something fresh and filling.

Going from class to class can make you feel exhausted and a bit musty, so a quick fruit snack makes me feel instantly better and fresher, especially if it’s cold! Snacks are great between classes, but sometimes you need something more filling after a long day.

Meals That Don’t TRigger Fire Alarms

I love a good and filling meal after a long day of classes. My go-to meal is chicken and sweet potato fries. This combo is so easy to make, and you only need an air fryer! I make sweet potatoes two different ways in my dorm: either fries in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 minutes, or a regular sweet potato microwaved for 8 minutes. I air-fry my chicken breast for 20 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s perfect for my liking. I prepare the chicken breast by letting it defrost, then adding salt, pepper, and everything seasoning on top.

Another meal that doesn’t require any cooking is the frozen Trader Joe’s soup dumplings! They come in three different flavors: pork, chicken, and vegetables. All you do is pop them in the microwave for about 2-3 minutes and eat. They’re practical and taste so good; I love them as a late-night dinner while studying.

Breakfast happens for me if I even wake up to my alarm on time. On days that I’m rushing, I turn to yogurt bowls. I put protein granola into a small cup of Greek yogurt and top it off with some fresh strawberries! A tip to make this faster is to wash and cut up your strawberries before putting them away in your fridge, so you don’t have to worry about it later. It’s a protein-packed breakfast and keeps you full throughout the morning!

Cooking in a dorm is hard and frustrating at times, but practice makes perfect. It can save you from meal plan fees and help you branch out and try new recipes. At the end of the day, college is all about trying new things and experiences, so try out these recipes and keep your fire alarms off!

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