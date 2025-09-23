An Introvert’s Guide to Campus Life at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re at the point of the semester where campus life is bustling once again. Thousands of students spend their days in classes and their nights out and about in the town. For some of us, however, we’d rather be in bed and cozy up with a book or a TV show. Even the inevitable doom scrolling right before bedtime is something we’ve all done.

If you can relate to that last sentence, then you’re a lot like me. On a large campus like Florida State, where so much is happening all the time, being an introvert proves to be overcomplicated. Take it from someone who has now been on campus for almost four years; you’re not alone! It can be hard, but not impossible. Here’s how I stay involved and have fun on campus as an introvert:

visit the ASLC

By far, my favorite place on campus has to be the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC). As a movie fan, I’m biased towards their film showings, but they have so much to offer. Paint-A-Pot, located adjacent to the theater, allows students to select ceramic pieces and personalize them. Right on the same floor are computers for anyone to log on and play their favorite video games.

If that wasn’t tempting enough, the ASLC also hosts various events inside the theater, including movie showings, karaoke, and themed trivia. No matter your interests, you’ll find something that caters to you. However, the best part is that for those of us who don’t frequently talk to other people in passing, we can still have a great time.

Utilize the libraries

Book girlies, this one’s for you! The FSU libraries are undoubtedly the best study spots on campus, but did you know you can borrow books and DVDs? Dirac and Strozier allow students to borrow books from their collections for a certain period of time. Strozier also has an open DVD collection for students and faculty to borrow from.

Additionally, the tables and seating outside the libraries feel cozy on any day, but especially in the fall season. The trees and surrounding plant life offer a comfy environment to read your favorite book or scroll on your phone endlessly. Even more relaxing, Landis Green next to Strozier is perfect for a solo picnic or movie watch under the Tallahassee clouds.

explore coffee shops

As someone who needs caffeine daily, coffee shops are the best when you need to get away. One of my favorite spots is Calvin’s Coffee House, located next to UKirk Church. They offer more than just caffeinated drinks, including tea, baked goods, and vegan bars.

I often go to Calvin’s when I need to study or even just to escape the busyness of campus life. The spacious layout, couches, and tables make it even more comfortable to just sit back for a few hours. Calvin’s also hosts events every few weeks, such as open mic nights, where you get to hear musicians from the community.

They’ve also partnered with on-campus organizations to bring customers new and fun drinks every month. In Spring 2025, Calvin’s collaborated with Her Campus at FSU to bring an innovative drink for a limited time! In September 2025, they collaborated with Warner Bros. and One Battle After Another for a special drink to celebrate the upcoming film.

Even as an introvert, there are limitless opportunities to enjoy your time here at FSU without compromising your comfort. My best advice: explore what stands out to you! You’ll be surprised by the hidden gems scattered across campus and all they have to offer, regardless of your social comfort level.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!