6 Cozy Books To Add to Your Fall Reading List

As we get closer to fall, the urge to curl up in your favorite reading spot with a cozy book and a cup of coffee gets stronger. Luckily, there are tons of incredible books across so many genres that’ll get you in the mood for the changing weather. Regardless of whether you love fantasy, romance, or thrillers, there’s sure to be a book that highlights your favorite parts of autumn!

A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Ross 🌻 (@beccajross) A River Enchanted is the first book in the Elements of Cadence duology by Rebecca Ross. It follows Jack, a bard who has been studying music for the past decade, who returns to his home on the Isle of Cadence to help find missing girls using the magic of his music. This series is heavily inspired by Celtic folklore and features Ross’ beautiful prose, creating the perfect fantasy atmosphere to help you get ready for fall.

Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Atwater (@oliviaatwaterauthor) Olivia Atwater’s Half a Soul is a historical fantasy set in Regency Era England. This novel is perfect for fans of Bridgerton who also love stories with a magical twist. Half a Soul follows Theodora “Dora” Ettings, who was cursed by a faerie in her childhood and now only has half of her soul. She teams up with England’s Lord Sorcier, an irritable magician who believes he can help free her of the curse. This whimsical and romantic story makes you feel like you are living in a cozy fairytale, perfect for fall.

If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M. L. Rio (@sureasmel) If We Were Villains is a unique take on the dark academia genre, which follows Oliver Marks after he is released from prison and is asked to retrace the events that led to his arrest ten years earlier. The novel follows Oliver and his group of friends as they navigate their senior year as theatre majors at The Dellecher Classical Conservatory. If We Were Villains explores how each character begins to morph into the role they’ve been cast to play, creating tension within the group, which eventually leads to a character’s death. This thriller perfectly creates the spooky atmosphere of Halloween, making it a great October read.

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh Bardugo (@lbardugo) Leigh Bardugo, author of Six of Crows and Shadow and Bone, set her dark historical fantasy novel The Familiar in Madrid during the Spanish Golden Age. It follows Luzia Cotado, a maid whose mistress discovers her ability to create miracles. She is caught in a web of politics and deceit when she is enlisted in a competition against others who claim to be able to see and create magical things. As she is brought deeper into this new world, she has to balance her want for a better future with her need to keep her Jewish heritage hidden from the Spanish Inquisition. Luzia is forced to trust Guillén Santangel, who has many deadly secrets. Bardugo’s high-stakes novel has a creepy, magical mood that reads similar to the spooky stories told before Halloween, perfect for the October holiday.

Katabasis by R.F. Kuang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Laufey Book Club (@laufeybookclub) R.F. Kuang’s most recent novel, Katabasis, follows two rival graduate students at Cambridge, Alice and Peter, who are forced to follow their professor into Hell after he dies in a magical experiment gone wrong. Katabasis is largely influenced by other stories, such as Dante’s Inferno and the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, creating an original story that is simultaneously dark, quirky, and surreal. The story of these characters’ descent into Hell is the perfect pre-Halloween read.

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston