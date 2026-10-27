A Girl’s Guide to Tallyween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ladies, the week-long holiday we’ve been eagerly waiting for all year has finally arrived: Tallyween. With Halloween falling on a Saturday this 2026 year, things are going to be wilder than previous years. Whether it’s your first or your last, prepping for the occasion can feel very overwhelming. So, allow me to be Tallyween fairy-godmother and walk you through the ultimate survival guide for this week!

What to do For Tallyween

If you love to party and/or go out with friends, then congratulations, you’re in the right place! This week in Tallahassee is jam-packed with spooky outings that are perfect for a fun night out with your girls. However, if nightlife is too scary for you, there’s also a lot of on-campus events this week that are worth checking out.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Inter-Residence Hall Council is hosting “No Tricks, Just Treats” on Landis Green from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, there are a handful of other events: FSU Libraries’ Dirac-ula Fall Fest, Club Downunder’s Haunted Harvest, and the Askew Student Life Center’s (ASLC) showing of Hocus Pocus. All of these start at different times, so you could even go to all three for some extra Halloween fun!

On Friday, Oct. 30, there are also a few events. The ASLC is screening Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma and Friday the 13th. The FSU Department of Economics is also hosting “Leonta’s Lantern Trail.” If none of these pique your interest, there’s plenty more to be announced as the week goes on. Stay on the lookout in both your email and all of your socials for more Halloween happenings!

What to wear

Arguably the most important and exciting part of the evening is what you’re going to wear. By now, you should have all of your costumes and accessories ordered and in your possession. If you don’t, my thoughts and prayers are with you; you’re going to need them.

Now, you’ll hear many people throughout the week discussing their entire Halloween wardrobe that consists of 10 million different, complex costumes. I’m a firm believer that you don’t need multiple outfits to stand out each night. Are you balling on a budget this year? Get creative, assemble the costume of your dreams, and rock it at every event you can!

For my multi-costume baddies, I see you and appreciate your dedication. If you have the options but lack the organization, let me share my outline with you!

In my eyes, the perfect Halloween rotation consists of one easy costume, one sexy costume, one funny costume, and one group/duo costume. These categories are by no means singular and can 100% overlap. For example, if your simple, easiest costume is also the funniest one in your repertoire, then that’s perfect!

The days you designate each costume can be determined using the 4 W’s: Who’s going with you (how are they dressed), When is the event (how much time do you have to get ready), Where are you going, and What are the vibes?

When to show up

The key to having a great night out during Tallyween is to show up early. You and your group are competing not only against all the local students in Tallahassee, but also the hundreds of people that are traveling here specifically for our Halloween festivities. If the party starts at 10 p.m., you need to be ready and in line by 8:30 p.m. at the latest. Again, the scariest part of Tallyween is not the decor, but the lines of people you will face all week!

HOw To Stay Safe

As much fun as this season is, safety is first and foremost. Here are a few of my essential safety tips to keep in mind as you’re out on the town.

First, whoever you came with is who you leave with. Be mindful of where everyone in your party is at all times. As you’re out, stay hydrated and eat well. This is crucial to both your state tonight and the morning after. Also, as you’re out, watch your beverage (no matter what you’re drinking). Don’t pick it back up once it’s been put down; go grab a new one.

Look out for other people, too! If you see something, say something. Costumes (no matter how revealing they are) do not count as consent. If your gut is telling you something weird is going on, you’re most likely right and should remove yourself from the situation.

Also, never drive under the influence. FSU Safe Ride offers students free rides around campus or, if in range, $6 rides off campus. If Safe Ride isn’t available, take an Uber or Lyft home.

With this Tallyween guide, I hope you have a great holiday, no matter what your plans are!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!