A Girl’s Guide to Being a Brand Ambassador at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming into college, I was determined to become a brand ambassador, but I had no clue where to start. For the previous three years, I’d been creating endless social media content and watching others secure dream partnerships with brands. After extensive research, I found a few organizations that connected students with brands and followed so many on Instagram, but I was never selected.

During my freshman year, I was blessed to work with the campus bookstore through a random email sent to my school inbox, but the program was canceled after that year. From there, I struggled to find ambassador positions. I didn’t have enough followers for social media-based programs and didn’t realize there were other types of roles.

Going to FSU is a huge perk when looking for these positions. We go to a big school, and brands want to work with us. If you know where to look, brands would love to work with you.

Finding Opportunities

Since the beginning of my journey, I’ve worked with three brands (and counting). Each program has offered me opportunities that have grown my confidence and skills. Becoming a brand ambassador was very much a process of trial and error. Many things didn’t work, but the ones that did completely changed my skills, confidence, and resume. There are so many ambassador opportunities available to college students; you just have to know where to look.

Throughout my journey, I’ve tried many platforms. From random apps to Instagram profiles, I’ve explored what feels like almost every organization that connects college students with brands. They all have something to offer, but I’ve found great success with two in particular.

On Campus Nation

On Campus Nation is where I achieved my first breakthrough. Each application that goes through the website requires basic information, a resume, and a cover letter. I wrote my cover letter as one would for a job, covering my relevant experience and what makes me a strong candidate.

For these positions, make sure to highlight what makes you the right choice to promote the brand on campus, whether that be from relevant experience, involvement, or social media presence. You have something valuable to offer, so make sure the brand knows that.

Through this effort, I was selected to be a Student Ambassador for WhatsApp. I had to learn a lot very quickly for this program, from where to table to how to promote a brand-sponsored event, but it was my most rewarding ambassador position. I hosted three events throughout the semester, each with more than 100 students. I gained valuable experience in marketing, event planning, and social media. The pay and bonuses were pretty great, too.

Home From College

I love Home From College! The platform frequently updates with new positions you can apply to and includes many big and small companies. The application process is a bit different from On Campus Nation, but it’s pretty quick. Each company chooses a few questions based on the position for you to answer. These can include anything from prior experience to your availability.

My favorite gig on this platform has been working with Uber at the Uber One pop-up on Union Green in Fall 2025. Recently, I was selected for another gig in partnership with Uber Eats, through which I’ll be provided with a voucher to host any event I want.

Another perk of Home From College is that they’ve recently introduced micro gigs. This has consistently been the highlight of my day. At 3 p.m. EST, the platform drops multiple small tasks, from filling out a survey to reposting something on your Instagram story. You can complete one gig per day, with each gig generally paying between $5-$20. I’ve made over $100 in the first week of the program’s launch, and I look forward to completing a new gig each day.

Hosting Events

Through working with brands, I’ve done everything from hosting a coffee tab to creating a scavenger hunt. Once you secure the opportunity, you have to navigate how to make the best impact on campus. WhatsApp gave me a stipend to host events, so I chose to host a tab at a coffee shop in College Town. I reached out to multiple places on Instagram, but only one responded. Keep in mind that you’re not being a bother. You’re bringing in valuable business for this store, so don’t hesitate to reach out.

This event was off-campus, so it was a bit difficult to bring in students. I found that posting a TikTok promoting the event, sharing about it in my classes, and talking to nearby students during the event were the best ways to bring students in.

For tabling events, FSU hosts something called Vendor Thursday. Each Thursday, you can secure a table between the Student Union and HCB for $165. I highly recommend this option if you have merch to distribute, because it’s a hotspot for reaching students. My WhatsApp table was constantly busy between classes, and I flew through my merch. Tote bags were definitely the most popular!

Social Media Content

Brand ambassador positions typically have a social media component, whether it’s the entire program or simply an addition to your event hosting. Creating and maintaining a social media presence is valuable for these positions.

My biggest tip is to retain your voice. These brands pay you to share with your community. In order to retain your reach and authenticity, tailor brand content to your style. As an example, I love talking-based content. I create videos talking about my day or an activity I participate in. Thus, my brand content typically features me talking directly to the camera.

For WhatsApp, I posted videos of myself talking about an upcoming event, taking viewers along with me to table on campus, and showing students how to get their free coffee and merch. For Uber, I explained and showed the process of how to get a free bag of merch at the pop-up.

Most brands will also focus on the analytics of your posts. You’ll often be asked to share screenshots showing post performance, including likes and the number of accounts reached. Focusing on the type of content that performs well and stays true to your voice is the best way to maximize your results. For me, content focused on talking through my day as a college student has been both my favorite to film and has proven to be the most successful for reach.

Being a brand ambassador has been one of my favorite experiences in college. I’ve built my resume, met so many students, and made some good money. It’s one of the most valuable part-time gigs you can have in college. I’m still starstruck that I’ve had the opportunity to work with these major brands as a student.

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