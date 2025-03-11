This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU is infamous for its school spirit. Spend any time on campus, and you’ll see everyone, from students to professors to alumni, wearing their favorite merchandise. Whether they want to represent the school or just need a sweater, Garnet and Gold are key to Florida State’s lauded vibe.

For some people, finding merch is as simple as trekking over to Doak Campbell stadium or the Student Union and browsing the bookstore racks, while others need something cheaper or more unique. After all, my favorite merch to wear is the one nobody else is wearing. Here are a couple of my favorite places to find unique FSU gear that’ll have someone say, “Where did you find that?”

The Other Side Vintage at Railroad Square

You can find FSU merch all over Tallahassee, but my favorite spot off campus is The Other Side Vintage at Railroad Square, a local vintage store owned by Letha and her daughters, Zan and Brooklyn. Ever since I moved to Tallahassee, I’ve spent hours searching through their curated racks for my new favorite pieces. Their store is almost a time capsule of the best Garnet and Gold from virtually any year.

As much as I love their bits and bobs, I must compliment them for having the most unique FSU clothes at some of the best prices. My first visit was actually after my freshman orientation at Florida State, when an upperclassman recommended I stop by. Ever since this first visit, I have found almost every FSU shirt or jacket I own while browsing the racks.

The best thing about their merch is that the community provides it. Zan Walker, daughter of the owner, told Her Campus at FSU, “We get most of our FSU stock from collectors who are ready to sell their collections, estate sales, walk-ins, professors, and our buyers we hire to seek out these lovely vintage pieces.” I can confidently say that there is something for everyone and that at The Other Side Vintage, you can always find a new way to wear your Garnet.

Market Wednesday on Legacy Walk

If you’d rather someone else do the hours searching for you, you can hit up many of the stalls at Market Wednesday on Legacy Walk. Every Wednesday, the Office of Student Organization and Involvement invites local businesses and students to line both sides of Legacy Walk from Dirac Science Library to the Oglesby Student Union and bring their merchandise directly to students.

Many stalls are chock full of fun, vintage T-shirts and sweaters that can help you stand out as you walk to class. Most resellers pride themselves on finding high-quality vintage pieces that may even be one of a kind.

My favorite pieces at Market Wednesday are the range of accessories. Many stalls have homemade jewelry and hairpieces that can add a little flash of FSU or finish a complete ensemble. For those less passionate about the thrift of it all, stopping by a smaller stall on the way to class may be more convenient and fun.

As a lifelong thrifter, I believe vintage clothing holds a different energy from something bought new. When I wear a 20-year-old shirt to a football game, I feel more connected to the students who came before me. I feel like adding more experiences to the piece that can be shared if the stitching holds. With such a thriving and supportive community in Tallahassee, shopping local helps support the community supporting us through some of the craziest times of our lives.

