5 Ways to Work Out While Living on Campus at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Not many people talk about how difficult it is to start or continue your fitness journey in college, especially while living on campus. While I don’t live on campus right now, I remember how stressful it was to find ways to work out in a dorm my freshman year. If you’ve just been accepted to FSU or plan to live on campus for another year, here are five ways to embrace working out while living on campus.

WALK TO CLASS

Although riding a bike or driving to class may be faster, walking is a great low-intensity workout to add to your day. I didn’t have my car my freshman year, so my only way of transportation was to walk around campus. I went from walking 7,000 steps in high school to 10,000+ steps in college, and it was super beneficial for my physical and mental health. Walking to class also allows you to spend more time with nature on the sunny, breezy days in Tallahassee. Next time you’re going to class, leave a little earlier to walk and get your steps in!

TAKE GROUP FITNESS CLASSES AT THE LEACH OR Health and WELLNESS CENTER

Working out at the campus gyms can be intimidating, so taking smaller group fitness classes is a great way to acclimate to the campus gym climate. The Leach offers daily Pilates, cardio dance, Spin 45 classes, and more. You can also take F45 classes at the Health and Wellness Center. All you have to do is sign up for the class and show up! Spin 45 and Pilates classes were my go-to workouts at the Leach. By taking these classes, I prioritized my physical and mental well-being and met new people with a similar love for fitness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Campus Recreation (@fsucampusrec)

PARTICIPATE IN FITNESS CLUBS

As you may already know, FSU offers various opportunities to join clubs and organizations, with many prioritizing fitness. Four organizations that I recommend for fitness are CHAARG, FSU Climbing Club, Yoga Club, and any intramural sport. In my freshman year, I was a part of CHAARG. CHAARG is a wellness organization that empowers women to begin their fitness journey without feeling intimidated by the gym. After joining CHAARG, you’re placed in a small group that meets each week for a workout/social. You can also participate in the club’s weekly workouts, which include CrossFit and F45 workouts. This organization gave me a way to work out while being surrounded by so many like-minded women who also prioritized their well-being. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU CHAARG // Angie ⚡️ (@fsu_inchaarg)

RUN BY THE STADIUM

Before coming to FSU, I wasn’t much of a runner. In fact, running was my least favorite workout. FSU’s campus and Tallahassee’s weather completely changed my mindset on running. I began going on one-mile runs, which led to two-mile runs, and so on. My favorite place on campus to run is the stadium. As we all know, Tallahassee is pretty hilly, but the stadium offers a mostly flat running route with a beautiful ambience.

