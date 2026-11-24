This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FSU campus was an entirely different scene 80 years ago. While most of us know this is largely because Florida State used to be an all-women’s institution, FSU’s history is more than most students realize.

Westcott is a Replica

View this post on Instagram Many graduation pictures have been taken in front of this sacred fountain, but did you know that Westcott Fountain is actually a replica of an older version? The fountain was donated to FSU by the classes of 1915 and 1917 from the Florida State College for Women and for years stood in front of Westcott. The fountain tells the story of FSU’s transformation from an all-women’s college to the university we know today. Its six life-sized bronze figures pay tribute to both the women who once walked campus and the diverse student body that came after. The fountain offers a space to reflect on how far the university has come and what lies ahead. The support for the original, which lasted more than 70 years, collapsed in 1988. FSU replaced it with an exact copy to preserve that message and memory, so the fountain looks very similar to how it did when those students first gave it to the school so long ago.

HCB Used to be a Pool

View this post on Instagram Before HCB was built, there stood a pool. In the 1960s, when it opened, students would sit by the poolside to relax and even take swimming classes. The swimming and diving team would use it for competitions and practice. In 2006, it was replaced as a lecture hall with classrooms. Today, the pool we’ve known and grown to love sits at the Leach and Morcom Aquatics Center. Believe it or not, FSU was among the first institutions that helped shape the early history of synchronized swimming in the United States. Students in the university’s Tarpon Club performed choreographed routines in the water, combining swimming with dance. By 2004, the building took on an entirely different purpose, with the pool replaced by a theater and the basketball court converted into a dance studio.

The ASLC Opened in 2000

View this post on Instagram If movies are more your thing, the first film shown at the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) cinema was The Matrix in December 2000. The theater even brought it back for its 25th anniversary in 2025. Another tradition started in October 2003, when the cinema held its first annual screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. To this day, it’s still an October event at the ASLC that many look forward to for the fall season. Recent screenings have made the event even more anticipated, with a version of the show featuring a live cast that acts out the movie right in front of the screen. You’re able to choose which one you want to see: a more intimate screening or an interactive experience. That is, if you can get a seat.

FSU didn’t always have football game days

As hard as it is to picture a fall in Tallahassee without football, Florida State went more than 40 years without a home game. On Oct. 18, 1947, the first football game was held, in which FSU played Stetson at Centennial Field. Originally, the football team didn’t offer any scholarships, have a team name, locker rooms, or a stadium of their own. The official Campbell Stadium didn’t open for another three years. Now, all of that is different. Player Charles McMillian was the one to score the school’s first touchdown, setting the stage for the Florida State Seminoles and game days we now know and love.

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