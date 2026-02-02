The History of Integration at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As FSU celebrates 64 years of integration this year, it’s important to look back and reflect on the journey that led to this milestone: the accomplishments of Black students and alumni, and the progress made in those 64 years.

The Road to Integration

On May 17, 1954, concluding the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that racial segregation in schools was unconstitutional. This decision, though monumental, faced substantial pushback from Southern states, who felt that their Jim Crow systems were threatened, thus resulting in the Massive Resistance, which aimed to prevent integration in schools.

Schools that attempted to integrate and comply with the law were met with brutal segregationists who would hurl racial slurs and remarks at Black students, resort to racial violence and threats, and would stop at nothing to intimidate others.

In 1962, Florida State University took its first steps toward integration and welcomed its first class of 12 Black students who enrolled in graduate-level science classes. A year later, Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker and Carmena Greene Bostic became FSU’s first female undergraduate students.

More Black students enrolled, and Black faculty were hired throughout the ’60s and ’70s, leading to the establishment of clubs and organizations that provided a safe space during this time of adjustment. In 1967, the first Divine Nine fraternity (historically Black Greek organizations), Omega Psi Phi, was founded on campus, and in 1968, the Black Student Union (BSU) was founded. Both remain active and prominent on campus today, along with others, helping to instill and celebrate Black culture at FSU.

Though these steps toward total racial integration were transformative, Black students were still met with cruelty and animosity as they entered a society that promised progress but often remained resistant to true social change.

the Integration Statue

Every day, whether we’re walking to class or stopping by the Student Union, we walk past the Integration Statue located near Legacy Walk. Unveiled in 2004, the Integration Statue serves as a symbol and reminder of the strength, determination, and dedication of Black students at FSU. While it’s easy to recognize its importance, few know exactly who it recognizes. The statue features three figures: Maxwell Courtney, Fred Flowers, and Doby Lee Flowers.

Maxwell Courtney, a part of the original cohort of 12 Black students, was FSU’s first Black undergraduate student to graduate. At 19, he graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and minors in French and English. He even wrote for the Florida Flambeau, now the FSView & Florida Flambeau.

Fred Flowers enrolled in 1965 and became FSU’s first Black athlete, a baseball player. He also served as the President of the BSU in 1969. He graduated that same year, earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He later graduated with a master’s degree in Urban & Regional Planning, also from FSU, and a Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Florida.

Doby Lee Flowers, the sister of Fred, became FSU’s first Black Homecoming Queen in 1970. At the time, there were 18,000 students, but only 35 were Black, making her election seem unlikely at first glance. When discussing the significance of her victory, she claimed that “It wasn’t about looking pretty, it was a political statement, saying we’ve got to break this last bastion.” She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1971 and a master’s degree in Urban & Regional Planning, both from FSU.

Integration Today

FSU now has a large and diverse student body and is home to countless organizations dedicated to the inclusion and advancement of minorities. Together, these groups provide representation, support, and continue to help foster a more inclusive environment on campus.

In 2018, the Flowers siblings founded FSU’s Civil Rights Institute to commemorate the Civil Rights Movement. Their mission is to “promote justice and equality at FSU and in communities where we work and serve.” They provide students with numerous opportunities to get involved, whether through community engagement events or serving as student ambassadors.

This Black History Month, take time to reflect on the hard work it took to break barriers and challenge injustice at a time when it seemed impossible. While progress continues to be made today, it’s our responsibility to honor the legacy of those who came before and to continue pushing for equality and inclusion.

