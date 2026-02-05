10 FSU Clubs to Join This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new semester has begun, and school is back in session! With no tailgates in the Spring semester and the cold weather bringing the mood down, you might be itching to leave your dorm room and indulge in different activities. Here are 10 interesting clubs you should check out this spring:

Clay Club View this post on Instagram For my arts-and-crafts lovers, the Clay Club is the perfect place to unwind and relax while indulging in a low-stakes hobby. The Clay Club offers two types of sessions: hand-building and glazing, and each session occurs once a month. Drop by the Fine Arts building (FAB103) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and make a special piece to take home with you. Hiking Club Even though the weather is unfortunately chilly, another easy way to get outside is through the Hiking Club at FSU. The club organizes hikes through GroupMe, with one usually scheduled every weekend. If you don’t have a way to get there, fear not, you can carpool with other members! The hikes offer the perfect time to see some beautiful sights, get some exercise, and connect with friends. Page Turners As a certified bookworm, I can’t recommend Page Turners at FSU enough as the perfect book club for becoming more well-read and making new friends. Not only do they offer special programs like “Books and Pages,” where you’re set up with a partner based on your reading preferences, but you can also attend their monthly GBMs to discuss the books of the month. Their monthly newsletter includes recommendations and reviews, and you can even select the Book of the Month! Yoga Club View this post on Instagram Struggling with mental health or seasonal depression? The Yoga Club offers weekly yoga sessions as a gold member, but if you’re like me and can’t commit, check out the free monthly events they offer, open to all FSU students. Calm your mind and strike up a conversation with a fellow member! Surf Club The Surf Club at FSU offers all kinds of events, from their surf team to the band nights they host; it’s a must-attend club. Try out for their surf team and compete for FSU, or attend one of their GBMs, where you can learn to surf and enjoy the activity recreationally! Skateboarding Club View this post on Instagram For those who love to skate or want to learn the art of it, the Skateboarding Club at FSU is just the right group for you. You can participate in skateboarding competitions, attend one of their band events, or attend raves. Not only can you make some new connections, but you can also enjoy a unique sport. The PIT The only metal and punk club at FSU, the PIT at FSU, offers clothing swaps with other metal-heads, house parties, and general body meetings where you and your friends can discuss music and all things related to punk and metal. Let out some stress from school and exams, and feel free to rock out! The Animal Society For lovers of furry friends, the Animal Society at FSU gives back to the community through volunteering. You can attend their meetings that include special guests who bring all kinds of unique creatures. You could also volunteer and spend time at the Goat House Farm or the Flying Pig Sanctuary, where you can hang with the critters. The Environmental Service Program Passionate about the environment? The Environmental Service Program at FSU allows students to advocate and serve the environment through environmental cleanups. You can visit their workdays and help in the garden, planting a variety of crops and other native plants. Their general body meetings are weekly, where you can also hear from guest speakers. Art Society View this post on Instagram The Art Society at FSU features a variety of simple arts and crafts, such as scrapbooking, collage postcards, and more. Join in a drawing contest and win a prize, or attend a paint social and meet new people, but be sure to check out their weekly crafting events!

Whether you’re an artist, an athlete, or something in between, there’s sure to be a club for you. Spend time this spring trying something new with these clubs!

