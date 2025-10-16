3 Ways to Make Your FSU Experience More Whimsy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re new to FSU or you’ve been here for some time, the college grind is undeniably real. Between the weight of exams, homework, and the constant quest to figure out where you fit in, it can easily feel like your experience here is limited to all-nighters or noisy weekends. However, your time here doesn’t have to be defined by stress!

Tallahassee is full of genuine charm and beauty, and I don’t just mean The Tally Strip McDonald’s. By being in a place filled with so much character, we need to make the most of our time here and add a much-needed whimsical touch to our experience.

By adding moments of “whimsy” to your FSU experience, you open yourself to new opportunities, friends, and memories. Remember that you’re in college and in your twenties — this is the time to get out there and try new things, learn outside the classroom, and create a vibrant, interesting life that’s anything but boring.

This will not only make your time here more joyous but help you learn and grow in ways no classroom ever could.

