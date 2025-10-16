3 Ways to Make Your FSU Experience More Whimsy

Whether you’re new to FSU or you’ve been here for some time, the college grind is undeniably real. Between the weight of exams, homework, and the constant quest to figure out where you fit in, it can easily feel like your experience here is limited to all-nighters or noisy weekends. However, your time here doesn’t have to be defined by stress!
Tallahassee is full of genuine charm and beauty, and I don’t just mean The Tally Strip McDonald’s. By being in a place filled with so much character, we need to make the most of our time here and add a much-needed whimsical touch to our experience.
- Embrace Campus Arts and Culture
-
One thing that genuinely shocked me when I arrived at FSU was how vibrant and lively the arts and music scene is. I came in with the misconception that FSU was just a party school, but soon realized it’s so much more than that.
For starters, the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) and the Student Life Cinema (SLC) are more than just a place for movies. They host special events like an annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, where you’re encouraged to dress up, and often feature movie screenings with costume contests, hold events for crafts, and even drag shows. The SLC also offers a diverse selection of movies, ranging from classics to indie films. So why not try out a new genre for a unique night out?
Likewise, the FSU School of Theatre always puts on incredible shows, like musicals such as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Footloose, or family favorites like Junie B. Jones, The Musical. Submitting a ticket request often means getting a discount, or sometimes even free admission. It’s an easy way to escape to another world while supporting the arts and immersing yourself in the beauty of costumes and performances.
We even have our own fine arts museum! Why not explore it? FSU’s Museum of Fine Arts (MoFA) is a non-committal way to incorporate beauty and contemplation into your everyday. Lastly, don’t forget Club Downunder (CDU), which offers free concerts, crafts, and just hosted a whimsical craft night dedicated to painting trinket chests and creating medieval hennin hats. What’s more whimsical than that?
- Seek Out the Unexpected and Create Traditions
-
Whimsical moments are often the ones you create with your friends, so be curious and be an active participant in campus life. Embrace silly traditions or make some of your own! For instance, if you’re turning 21 years old, having your friends throw you in the Westcott Fountain is a must, but you can simply invent fun traditions just because you can.
Throw themed parties, create a monthly get-together, or just go out wearing brightly colored wigs or fun accessories. When else in your twenties will you have the freedom to be this playfully spontaneous?
You can also use your free resources to be whimsical. Head to the Innovation Hub and use their 3D printers and laser cutters to create cute crafts, gifts, or cool art. Learning how to create a 3D physical item from sketches just for fun is the ultimate creative escape.
Finally, join the unconventional and try something different. With over 700 registered student organizations, there’s a club for every niche. Look for something delightfully odd and unique that’ll allow you to learn and try something new, like the Crochet Society at FSU, the Poetry Club at FSU, or even learning how to sail through the FSU Sailing Club.
- Find Magic in the Local Community
-
Venture beyond campus and discover the charming, artistic core of the city. Just outside of campus, Tallahassee truly has one of the most beautiful Southern Gothic landscapes featuring sprawling Spanish moss and unique local nature.
For a day outdoors, you can go on walks around Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, Cascades Park, or check out the FSU Lakefront. For a bigger adventure, plan a day trip to Wakulla Springs or St. George Island.
You can explore Railroad Square for its quirky, eclectic, and artistic atmosphere. Visit during the First Friday events for open galleries, unique food trucks, live music, and browsing the vintage and local shops. Don’t forget to check out the independent All Saints Cinema, or the adorable Tally Cat Cafe, or stop by The Bark on Wednesday nights for karaoke.
If you’re looking for unique or vintage finds, stop by the Tallahassee Flea Market and meet people in the local community, or buy fresh produce at the Tallahassee Farmers Market. Connecting with the city outside of the FSU bubble is a crucial part of fully embracing your whimsical adventure.
By adding moments of “whimsy” to your FSU experience, you open yourself to new opportunities, friends, and memories. Remember that you’re in college and in your twenties — this is the time to get out there and try new things, learn outside the classroom, and create a vibrant, interesting life that’s anything but boring.
This will not only make your time here more joyous but help you learn and grow in ways no classroom ever could.
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!