Need a Midweek Reset? Try Karaoke at The Bark

Quick — it’s Wednesday and you’re itching for a fun night out. You’ve been studious for days; you want drinks, something casual, even a midweek reset. What do you do? Do you suck it up and stay in, or have a “wine Wednesday” with the girls? No, you go to The Bark and watch a group of friends sing the closing number from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

This semester, I attended my first karaoke night at The Bark and suddenly became a fan of the casual midweek outing. A fun night out is no longer reserved for the weekends.

Every Wednesday from 9:00 p.m. to midnight, The Bark hosts karaoke, affectionately dubbed “Barkaoke” by many. In case you’re unaware, The Bark has been a Tallahassee staple since 2017. It’s a vegetarian restaurant, venue, and dive bar all in one. They have an insanely yummy menu with rotating specials and host monthly events, including karaoke, band shows, drag brunches, literary events, and more.

The Bark has become my new favorite midweek spot. It has it all: good food, entertainment, a pool table, and lots of awesome people to socialize with. The energy is chill but fun; whether they’re singing or just watching it all play out, people are friendly, chatty, and there to have a good time. You can even avoid the frat vibe that many College Town places have.

While the main event of the night is, of course, karaoke, you can’t pass up the food. Everything is spectacular, from the Tofu Bahn Mi to their Grilled Cheese. Even the ranch deserves its own shoutout. I actually tried ranch for the first time at The Bark one year ago and had a full-on conversion moment. I became a ranch lover, and if you order literally anything off the menu, dipping it in their ranch is non-negotiable.

As if the food and singing weren’t enough reason to go, The Bark’s relaxed vibe means you never have to worry about what to wear.

For those already contemplating your outfits, I’ll tell you the majority of the crowd will be dressed super casually. In the best way, people will wear anything and everything, so you’ll never feel like you’re dressed for the wrong occasion. Dress up or dress down, jeans and a going-out top, shorts, skirts, dresses, pants; it doesn’t matter. My suggestion? Wear a cute and comfortable outfit, whatever that looks like for you.

Of course, the real spotlight isn’t on the outfit, it’s on the mic. When it comes down to it, singing is as enjoyable as it can be. It’s freeing and fun to sing a song you love and have the crowd sing back. The best thing about Barkaoke is that it’s judgment-free. I’ve heard angelic and non-angelic singing; the crowd loves it regardless of skill, it’s all about commitment to the song. If you really want to sing, I recommend getting there early. Good luck if you sign up after 10:30 p.m. because everyone wants a shot to perform on stage.

When it comes to song choice, the world’s your oyster. You’ll likely hear someone belt out a Chappell Roan song, some scream-o anthem, or even a musical number or two.

If you feel like you just need to go out and live a little this Wednesday, Barkaoke is waiting for you. Choose your song and get on stage!

