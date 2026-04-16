This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

***Content warning: this article contains mentions of gun violence***

On April 17, 2025, the lives of every Florida State student, faculty, staff, friend, and family member were changed. Around noon, a gunman opened fire at the FSU Student Union, killing two and injuring six.

This event shook the FSU and Tallahassee community, disrupting those fragile weeks leading up to finals and graduation. Steps made by university administration allowed students grace in finishing classes, giving everyone the space and time to grieve in their own way.

As we approach the first anniversary of the shooting, details have emerged about the accused shooter, Phoenix Ikner, complicating public opinion on the event’s “root causes.”

Recent Developments

The Florida State Attorney’s Office released body cam footage and recordings of 911 calls from April 17. The body cam footage shows police apprehending Ikner near Moore Auditorium. Other footage, captured by cameras around the Student Union, shows Ikner’s path before his arrest outside the building.

In court documents, it has been revealed that Ikner consulted AI, specifically ChatGPT, before carrying out the shooting. Dating back to March 2024, evidence shows that Ikner extensively asked ChatGPT disturbing questions relating to a variety of subjects. However, on the morning of April 17, 2025, he asked Chat-GPT, “If there was a shooting at FSU, how would the country react?”

There are plans to sue Chat-GPT on behalf of a victim’s family for its role in assisting the facilitation of a mass shooting.

What Happened to Gun Laws?

Now that the public has been made aware of how artificial intelligence played a role in the shooting, critics have been quick to shift the blame from gun laws to AI.

Although it’s very important to acknowledge how AI contributed to this tragedy, I think it’s extremely harmful to modify the narrative and ignore the essential issue surrounding American gun laws.

The United States continues to be extremely divided when it comes to politics, especially on topics like gun laws. Conservatives staunchly defend the Second Amendment as a crucial foundation of American rights, while Progressives argue for greater gun control as mass shootings have increasingly ravaged the American public since a spike in mass shootings starting in the 1980s and 1990s.

ChatGPT should be held accountable for its role in Ikner’s plan and execution of the shooting, but that doesn’t fully confront the underlying problem. Federal gun laws aren’t strong enough to curb matters of gun violence, and some states, including Florida, continuously attempt to weaken their gun laws despite what’s happened in the past.

How to Approach April 17

There is no “ideal way” to spend the anniversary of any tragedy. In an email sent to FSU students, faculty, and staff on March 23, President McCullough outlined the three primary methods the university has planned to recognize the events of April 17.

At noon, there will be a sound of bells, followed by a moment of silence. On Legacy Walk by the FSU letters, there will be a “space for reflection” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the entirety of April 17, the Unconquered Statue will be lit “as a symbol of remembrance and resilience” from midnight to 11:59 p.m. President McCullough emphasized that the purpose of these plans is to unite students, faculty, and staff and “share this moment as a community.”

Personally, I don’t plan on setting foot on campus. I conveniently don’t have Friday classes, and I don’t want to remember how it felt being on campus that day. Instead, I plan on turning Friday into a day to focus on self-care and supporting my friends who are presenting their senior design project at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

No matter what April 17, 2026, may look like for you, take the time to do what feels right. If that means taking the day off, treating the day as if it’s any other, or somewhere in between, that’s okay. Remember, you’re not alone, and FSU has mental health resources completely free for students.

As the court case unfolds, we’ll likely continue to acquire more information. Until then, the Florida State and Tallahassee communities can only lean on each other for support and hope for Ikner’s prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.

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