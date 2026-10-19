3 Reasons Why FSU Is a Campus Made for the Big Screen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As rain poured down all week leading up to Hurricane Isaias, I found myself watching my silly little college town and realizing its whimsical beauty is unmatched. Every day, as I walk across campus, I’m reminded of its cinematic potential, and I can’t help but yearn to see it captured on the big screen.

College is such a formative experience. Classes become challenging, friendships fade and new ones blossom, relationships begin and end, and we experiment with different lifestyles as we discover who we are. Each experience brings its own set of emotions, making college a period of both growth and uncertainty. The rain becomes a powerful visual and emotional backdrop to these cathartic moments.

Whether walking between brick buildings, taking a reflective stroll around the stadium, or watching the world outside a coffee shop window, the downpour seems to mirror the emotions we often keep hidden or struggle to understand. Throughout my college experience, I’ve navigated my own triumphs and tribulations, and the rain feels almost like a reflection of everything I have experienced along the way.

The Oak Trees View this post on Instagram The giant oak trees that stretch beyond repair up into the sky, creating intricate silhouettes as the branches expand across the sunbathed light, orang-pink skies, or starry nights. It’s a view I long to see on the big screen. A high-angle shot revealing the canopy against the changing sky would make for a breathtaking cinematic moment, one that would be even more stunning to experience alongside an audience. College Traditions What makes FSU so special is its unique campus geography and the traditions that unfold within it. Looking down College Ave towards FSU or Westcott during twilight hour? Or where else do you celebrate your twenty-first birthday by jumping into a fountain, risking a chipped tooth in the process? Where else do you leap into a pool at a rooftop bar, flip a coin for free Friday drinks, or dance beneath mirror balls and flickering lights while live bands play at Bowden’s? There are Saturday morning Sweet Shop runs, Gordo’s smashes before $2 drinks, Pike courtyard tailgates on game days, freshman-year memories at Baja’s, holiday drinking challenges at Madison Social, and the infamously jumping onto the Pots table. Market Wednesdays on a crisp fall afternoon? These places and moments are more than just college memories; they’re the scenes that make FSU feel like its own little universe, one that deserves to be brought to life on film. Sunsets at Doak Stadium View this post on Instagram Sunsets at Doak Campbell Stadium are nothing short of magical. The stadium’s towering brick structure stands as a giant amid the constant movement of students rushing around it, capturing the energy of campus life. I love coming here in the morning to run off my frustrations at sunrise and returning at sunset to vent to my friends about life. These seemingly ordinary moments are what make Doak so special. A knee-level shot could capture the intimacy of these personal experiences, while a bird’s-eye view would reveal the scale of the stadium and the vibrant community that surrounds it. A medium shot could strike a balance between the two, capturing both the small, meaningful moments and the grandeur of the FSU community.

Bringing FSU to The Big Screen

FSU would be the perfect setting for a coming-of-age film. In many ways, the campus becomes a character of its own, shaped by the experiences, traditions, and unforgettable moments it holds. Think The Perks of Being a Wallflower meets Project X: a dramatic coming-of-age story that still leaves room for the dark-comedy moments of those chaotic, unforgettable college nights.

With my producer hat on, I can picture A24 bringing this story to life. The studio has produced some remarkable films, including Moonlight, Lady Bird, and The Florida Project, each offering a distinct perspective on identity, belonging, and growing up. Barry Jenkins, an FSU alumnus and Academy Award-winning co-writer and director of Moonlight, would be an incredible choice to direct. Having experienced Florida State himself, Jenkins could bring a personal perspective and authenticity to a story rooted in the campus and its culture.

I hope that one day this vision becomes a reality. I genuinely believe FSU is one of the most magnificent places I’ve ever seen, and I feel fortunate to witness its beauty and character unfold in my everyday life. Its stories are already here. Now the world waits.

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