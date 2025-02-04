Dos and Don’ts for Your FSU Fountain Throw

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU isn’t just about academics; it’s a place where traditions thrive, and in my opinion, one tradition ranks high: being thrown into Westcott Fountain for your 21st birthday. This is a rite of passage for Seminoles as it embodies the spirit and camaraderie that makes FSU unique.

Let me set the scene: The clock ticks closer to midnight. A wave of excitement ripples through the crowd as students cheer. Friends lift the birthday celebrant, each grabbing a limb and preparing for the big moment. The countdown begins. They swing them back and forth in anticipation, then — splash! Into the cool waters of Westcott Fountain, they go!

While taking the plunge into Westcott Fountain is an unforgettable rite of passage, it’s important to do it safely. Here are some essential dos and don’ts to make sure your Wescott Fountain birthday celebration is one for the books (and not for the ER)!

DOs

Get there early to grab a spot

I recommend arriving at Wescott at least 20 minutes before midnight, especially if you have a large group. You’re competing with every other person at FSU who is turning 21 to find a spot, so if you want a good one, be early!

Also, finding parking anywhere on FSU’s campus can be tricky, and you don’t want to risk missing your fountain throw because of it. Don’t know what to do while you wait? Bring a speaker, blast some music, and dance with your friends while you wait for the clock to hit midnight! Playing music is great for building excitement and getting in the celebratory spirit.

Wear a funny T-shirt

Your 21st birthday is your day, so why not go all out with the outfit? Whether you go for a meme-inspired shirt, something that screams “21 and fun,” a baby photo, or even something completely out there, do what makes you happy. People get creative with their shirts, and the choice is completely up to you.

Take a celebratory lap

While in the fountain, you might as well take a little victory lap around it. Not only does it make the moment feel even more unique, but it’s also the perfect way to signify another year of life. I was the last person out of the fountain on my birthday because I was having such a blast. You only turn 21 once, so you might as well enjoy it!

Take a photo with the police

One of the most underrated parts of the Westcott toss is snapping a photo with the officers on duty. FSUPD isn’t just there for security; they’re also a part of the tradition. If you don’t get a picture with them (and your ID), did you even do the fountain toss? Trust me, the officers usually get a kick out of seeing everyone celebrating and reminiscing about their 21st birthdays.

Bring plenty of towels and blankets

My birthday is at the end of January, so it was freezing. I luckily have wonderful friends who brought towels and a blanket to keep me warm for the car ride home. Even if it’s warm outside, the water will still be colder than expected. Pack extra to be safe, and you’ll thank me later!

DON’Ts

Drag your friends in with you

We’ve all seen those hilarious videos of people dragging their friends into the fountain before they turn 21. Sure, it seems funny then, but it’s a no-no in the Westcott tradition.

Not only is it bad luck for anyone who isn’t 21 yet, but there’s a superstition around it that says anyone who jumps in before they turn 21 won’t graduate on time (or at all). While it might feel like a harmless prank at the moment, just let your friends wait their turn.

Jump from the top of the fountain

This should be common sense as a big no for your safety (and everyone around you). There’s a temptation to climb to the top of the fountain and leap into the water, but this is incredibly dangerous.

The water is shallow, but jumping from that height can also lead to serious injury. Participating in this behavior also risks causing harm to the people around you. Just don’t do it. The fountain is for celebrating, not for extreme sports.

Throw sharp objects into the fountain

This one should be an obvious “don’t,” but it still happens too often. Glass bottles, sharp objects, and other dangerous debris should never be tossed into the fountain. First of all, it’s just dangerous. Second, it can cause the fountain to be shut down (and no one wants that).

FSU even has a “Save Westcott” campaign to remind everyone to keep the fountain in good shape for future students. Be responsible and keep it safe. Plus, throwing random objects in the water doesn’t add to the fun — it just makes a mess.

Go in barefoot

Here’s a hot take: wear socks. I know it sounds weird, but hear me out. That fountain floor is treacherous. It’s slippery, slimy, and who knows what’s lurking there.

The thought of my bare feet touching the fountain floor grosses me out. As someone prone to clumsiness, I’m also convinced wearing socks saved me from injury. They gave me way more support than my bare feet could’ve. Maybe it was a placebo effect, but it worked for me!

Bring anything you don’t want to get wet

If you’re attending a Westcott birthday toss and you’re not planning on getting wet, you’re in the wrong place. Expect to get splashed, soaked, and possibly covered in dirty water and champagne. I’ve learned this the hard way. My advice: wear clothes you don’t care about, leave your personal items in the car, and embrace the fact that you’ll have to change when you get home.

As I approach the end of my time at Florida State, I reflect on some of my most unforgettable moments. I would say my 21st birthday fountain toss is in the top 10. If you do it right, it’s one of those experiences that will stick with you forever. Remember to stay safe, have fun, and fully embrace the FSU spirit while you’re at it!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest!