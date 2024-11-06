4 Trending Recipes From Your Favorite Celebrities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Fall is the season of baking and cooking up the coziest foods, but why settle for basic cuisine when you can create culinary magic with the help of your favorite celebrities? Here are four trending recipes to try this fall, curated by your favorite musical artists, models, and actresses.

Taylor Swift’s Chai Cookies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor swift fan account (@swiftie.z) What better way to celebrate the fall “cardigan” season than with Taylor Swift’s chai cookies? Swift is a global superstar beloved by millions for her intricate songwriting and recent Eras Tour. Not only is she a talented artist, but she is also an avid baker. You may be wondering how she has time to bake between traveling and performing for her recent Eras Tour, and honestly, it’s impressive. I do know, though, that these chai cookies do not disappoint! I made Swift’s chai cookies for a Thanksgiving dessert last year, and they were a fan favorite. The recipe is relatively straightforward and perfect for first-time bakers. The chai spices in these cookies are sure to transport you to her Red (Taylor’s Version), folklore, and evermore eras!

Florence Pugh’s Garlic and Tomato Crostini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) Florence Pugh is the people’s princess and one of my favorite celebrities to watch cook. Pugh is an amazing actress, but she’s also known for her cooking series on her Instagram account: Cooking with Flo. This series is a fan favorite, as she takes her followers step by step on her Instagram stories to make some of her favorite dishes. Pugh’s also been featured multiple times in Vogue for her cooking skills. Pugh’s Garlic and Tomato Crostini recipe is a perfect appetizer for a gathering with friends and family or even just as a snack! This recipe is super easy for those on the go and contains a mixture of tomatoes, feta, and garlic, all served on toast. Next time you’re watching Little Women or We Live in Time, know that behind the scenes, Pugh is probably cheffing up a mean crostini!

Gigi Hadid’s Alla Vodka Pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life & Style Weekly (@lifeandstyleweekly) This recipe is for the girls that live off of pasta. Gigi Hadid’s influence extends far beyond the fashion world, with her Alla Vodka Pasta recipe becoming one of the top trending recipes I’ve seen from a celebrity. The recipe’s popularity can be attributed to Hadid’s massive following and her personal twist on a classic dish. Not only did she create delicious comfort food, but she also defeated the societal norms for what a model’s “diet” should be with this recipe. This recipe combines creamy tomato sauce with caramelized onions and al dente pasta for flavorful cuisine…what more could you want?! And for those with dietary restrictions, don’t worry! A dairy-free version of Hadid’s famous Alla Vodka Pasta is just as delicious.

Jennifer Aniston’s Friends Salad