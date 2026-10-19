3 Steps to Throw the Perfect Halloween Bash

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The whole month of October is perfect for curating the spooky season in anticipation of Halloween. As people gear up to find the perfect costumes, others spend the month getting ready to throw the best Halloween party ever. This guide to throwing a Halloween Bash is perfect for those who identify with the second group: the party-throwers.



Decorations

View this post on Instagram Fun decorations can be found at pretty much any Halloween store or section. Make sure to get something with a cute theme that offers a lot of coverage of space and decoration for your walls. You can never go wrong with a cute, unique theme and decorations to match, such as a graveyard wedding or witches’ lair. Don’t shy away from do-it-yourself (DIY) decorations for your party space. Unlike store-bought embellishments, DIYs can be cheaper and take up more space, perfect for curating a vibe. One DIY I find perfect for any kind of party is a streamer chandelier. All you need is a couple of streamers of any color. Orange and black work best for a classic Halloween look, but use anything that feels spooky to you. There’s one more decoration that’s perfect for the season I haven’t mentioned yet: pumpkins! There are many options here. You can always head out to a pumpkin patch and carve your own, but you can also use a cheaper, more time-efficient alternative: trick-or-treat baskets. Those little pumpkin baskets at the store aren’t just good for holding candy. If you have any around, you can place fake tealights inside to make them glow!

Snacks and Drinks

View this post on Instagram The decorations get people to the function, but the refreshments and food make them stay. Before you can decide what to put out, it’s important to get a good idea of how many people will be there. For larger parties, a witch’s brew or two would easily quench all your guests’ thirsts. A witch’s brew is essentially soda, juice, and whatever else you want mixed inside a large beverage dispenser. This lets guests take their own portions and provides drinks for many people. For smaller parties, making more intricate mocktails, one for everyone, is the move. It adds a nice flair to your event and tells your guests how much you care for them. Food-wise, it’s always safe to put out a couple of bags of chips with some dip, for both large and small events. However, if you’re looking for something a little more on the spooky side and have some time on your hands, here are some ideas. To start easy, all you need for a themed trail mix is some Chex mix and any small treats you desire. If you’re looking for something a little more tedious but detailed, mini mummy hot dogs are a great finger food. They can be made in large quantities and are perfect for all kinds of Halloween gatherings.

Costumes