Unique Halloween Costume Ideas for Big Groups

We’ve finally arrived at the time of year when we convene with our friend groups to discuss the all-important topic of Halloween costumes. Indeed, we hold conventions to wrack our brains in solidarity, searching for a coordinated costume that’s slightly more creative than last year’s.

This year, the pressure is on. In a world where everyone holds their extremely niche, yet hilariously identifiable costume ideas close to their chest, selecting one is no easy feat, and there’s much to take into consideration before making a decision. Balancing originality, discernability, comfort, humor, cohesion, and budget is no simple task. And, to further complicate things, we want to look good while doing it.

It’s for this reason that I’ve compiled a list of my personal favorite group Halloween costumes to kick off the 2025 season. These costumes can be unique, recognizable, and, if you do them right, look absolutely fantastic.

Shrek

Besides being a fantastic movie, Shrek offers infinite costume opportunities that can be both comedic and cute. In addition to its iconic cast, the movie includes countless well-known fairy tale characters, making it the perfect movie to curate costumes from.

If you’re forgetting just how many costume-worthy characters there are, let me remind you: Shrek, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, Donkey, Puss in Boots, Gingy, Fairy Godmother, The Dragon, Prince Charming, Wolfie, The Three Blind Mice, and many more. From Fairy Godmother’s red sequin dress to Puss in Boots’ thigh-highs, there’s some serious outfit potential that deserves to be explored this year. Bonus points if you get someone in your group to dress up as Doris, the ugly stepsister!

The Dark Wizards from Harry Potter

This one’s for the Harry Potter fans out there. Everyone’s seen the classic trio, but what we haven’t seen nearly enough of is the villains. I’ve encountered plenty of Hermione Grangers and Fleur Delacours, and yet, not a single Death Eater. I’d love to see people drawing the Dark Mark on their forearms in eyeliner and donning black corsets and cloaks.

If you’re unfamiliar with who would fall into the category of a dark wizard, let me enlighten you: Bellatrix Lestrange (imagine the hairstyle), Lucius Malfoy, Severus Snape, Draco Malfoy, and though not technically a Death Eater, Narcissa Malfoy would be a great costume too. If your group is feeling up to it, you could also add Dobby the house elf as a comedic complement.

Hamilton

For those of us who are Hamilton lovers, this group costume is a must. From Alexander Hamilton himself to the Schuyler sisters or even King George III, there’s a plethora of unique costume opportunities to be taken advantage of here. Someone could even be Maria Reynolds, the other woman. Corsets, crowns, frilly skirts, and the occasional tricorn hat — what more could you ask for of a group Halloween costume?

High School Musical 2

The first High School Musical provides excellent Halloween costume opportunities, but the second? Arguably better. Think of Gabriella’s lifeguard uniform, Sharpay’s swimsuit and sunglasses during “Fabulous,” and Ryan’s patterned fedoras. For Troy, a blue button-down and a name tag would suffice, but if you want to spice it up, go for the black “Bet On It” polo. Zeke would be another great costume, especially in his iconic assistant chef getup. Not everyone will get it, but the real ones will.

Sex and the City

The four main characters are a must for this classic costume: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, Samantha Jones, and Charlotte York. Think of the outfit opportunities! Carrie’s eccentricity, Miranda’s professionalism, Samantha’s seductiveness, and Charlotte’s old-money aesthetic are simply too good to pass up. Extra points if you have a pair of Manolo Blahniks!

However, with this being said, I feel like we’re not taking full advantage of the costume options. Where are the men? I want to see Big’s blazer and Stanford’s glasses. Even Steve could be turned into a costume to complement Miranda. I’m imagining overalls, glasses, and a dish rag. Creativity is the key here!

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

Last, but not least, we have another group costume idea that can and should be extended beyond the two main characters, Princess Anneliese and Princess Erika. I’ll say it: I want to see Preminger on the streets. I want to see someone go all out as Madame Carp. I would even venture so far as to say that Nick and Nack could be great costumes. This cinematic masterpiece of a movie provides a costume idea for everyone, as well as a laugh for anyone who comes across it.

Hopefully, one of these costume ideas inspires you and your friends for this upcoming Halloween!

