A Girl’s Guide to Getting Your Spark Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting out of a funk is always hard, especially in college. There are so many factors consuming everyday life that it can be easy to lose your spark in the process. I’ve been there, you’ve probably been there — we all have. It can be hard to remember, amid all the Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok posts, that we have our own struggles and things we’re working on.

The reality is that nobody’s perfect, even if you might think they are. These are some tactics I use to romanticize life and make it something to look forward to when I feel like I’m just going through the motions.

Monthly Playlists View this post on Instagram Music is one thing that can instantly heal and influence my mood for the better (or for worse). The type of music you listen to typically reflects your mood. I’ve had to make some changes to my playlists to include music that doesn’t make me feel sad or angry. Making monthly playlists has helped me to capture exactly what vibes and feelings I want to bring into my life. I’ve loved listening to new music as well. I know it can get annoying when hitting shuffle gives you the same 10 songs every time, so I’ve started branching out. Your spark can be dimmed by some songs and reflected by others; it’s important to recognize how music can make you feel. It’s so nice to find new artists or music types to be passionate about, especially if you’re someone whose playlist is starting to sound like a broken record. Be Nice to Yourself and Others View this post on Instagram Life is hard, and there will always be worries and anxieties that come with it. With that in mind, I think it’s important to remember to talk kindly to yourself. It can be easy to spiral out of control, thinking about things you’ve done wrong, things you could’ve done better, or even opportunities you let go. It can be hard to feel like you still have that “spark” if you become an angry, anxious individual (trust me, I’d know). Regardless, it’s important to accept what you cannot control and learn from the things you can. Sometimes feeling internally upset can cause tension or arguments with those around you, too, which isn’t enjoyable for anyone. I always try to remember to make my headspace a nice place to live in. Have an outlet De-stressing and releasing tension or frustration are key to getting your spark back. If, at the end of the day, you feel overwhelmed, having a nighttime ritual always works for me. This nighttime routine works well, especially after moving my body. Going on solo walks, taking yoga and Pilates classes, and hanging out with friends are my tried-and-true ways to keep my sanity. Having an outlet is so important for yourself because it helps regulate. It also reminds us that life is about so much more than the things we can measure about ourselves.

In my opinion, this is what feeds your spark: finding the things you want to do but are not required to do — your passion. We must remember to enjoy the life we have been given, not just live it.

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