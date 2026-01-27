How I Bounce Back After Falling Into Old Patterns

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s common to assume that once someone goes to therapy, starts journaling, takes medication, or takes any positive step for their mental health, their past issues fade away, and a “new and improved” version of them completely takes over.

I made this assumption. I assumed that because I “graduated” from counseling and started taking my medication regularly, I was done. I’d never feel depressed or anxious again. This assumption was false. After a few weeks of thinking I was cured, I found myself glued to my bed, isolating myself, and eating poorly — all signs of my depression creeping back in.

I stayed in this rut for a few days, unsure of what was happening. Eventually, I realized that progress isn’t linear, and these few simple shifts helped me to pull myself out of it.

Intentional thoughts

Going to therapy gave me the tools to redirect my brain away from anxious and depressive thought patterns. Repeating phrases like you deserve to be happy and you deserve rest helped me realize that this moment of backtracking doesn’t define me. Surrounding my thoughts with these affirmations, almost like a mantra, motivated me to get out of bed, spend time with friends, and complete my work.

Writing these affirmations down, putting them into your phone, or simply repeating them in your mind can give you the push you need to stay on a healthier path.

Oftentimes, depressive or anxious thoughts can be all-consuming. Redirecting those thoughts away from the negative and toward the positive seems too simple, but it’s one of the most effective ways to motivate and shift yourself towards a better mindset.

Spending time in the sun

I discovered this one unintentionally. I was spending all day inside my apartment and wondering why my mood felt so low. When I stepped outside and felt the warmth of the sun on my skin, I immediately felt calmer and at peace. I took a deep breath and noticed an instant shift in how I felt.

At first, I thought it was just a coincidence, but after doing some research, I learned that there’s actual science behind it. Sunlight naturally boosts your brain’s serotonin (a “happy chemical”) production. This is one of the easiest ways for me to get out of a rut, because all I have to do is step outside and take a deep breath. Your brain will naturally produce serotonin, and for me, I always start feeling better.

“happy chemicals”

Other than serotonin, there are other chemicals your brain can produce that can boost your mood.

Dopamine, which influences motivation and pleasure, can be naturally boosted by listening to music, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep.

Oxytocin is another chemical that aids in social bonding and forming trusting relationships. Some ways that have shown to increase oxytocin production include spending time with animals, hanging out with close friends, or receiving a hug from a person you care about. As a college student away from home, I wasn’t always able to see my dog, but even watching a video of him gave me a similar sense of comfort.

Endorphins help to relieve pain and stress. Exercising, laughing, or even crying can trigger their release. Personally, I’ve always felt a bit lighter after a good cry.

Making a soundtrack

Music is another powerful way to influence your mood. I’ve found that having a positive, upbeat playlist helps me bring myself up and into a more positive mindset.

I love a sad song just as much as the next girl; however, intentionally choosing positive songs to listen to while walking to class, completing schoolwork, or relaxing has made a noticeable difference in my overall mindset.

Mental health is a lifelong journey, and it’s completely normal to take a step back when life gets overwhelming. Progress doesn’t disappear just because you have a hard day, week, or season.

Remember to give yourself grace and protect your energy, because at the end of the day, your energy is what matters, and you’re always capable of bouncing back.

