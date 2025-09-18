How I Cope with Personal and School-Related Stress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Balancing schoolwork and life can get pretty difficult sometimes. At particularly difficult times during the year, and even the ones that aren’t as tough, I often find myself overwhelmed and unable to figure out what’s more important or what I should do first.

Here’s how I manage:

Take a Breath and slow down

Make sure to take a deep breath. It may seem like a basic concept at first, but it’s really worked wonders for me. For me, it’s important to remember that my struggles are world-ending and that I’ll be okay. Getting in the right headspace is just the starting point to doing all the steps that follow. If you ever find yourself overwhelmed, try taking a deep breath before beginning to assess your situation.

I’ve confided in my friends a few times about stresses and the pressure of keeping up with all of my to-dos, and one of them said something to me that I still remember to this day. He told me to slow down and think about things one at a time, and it’s worked wonders! Since I’ve started to implement this idea, everything seems a bit more doable.

It’s something I’m still working on, but I implement it when things start to get overwhelming. I often combine taking deep breaths, and then it naturally takes me to slowing things down, allowing me to concentrate on my different responsibilities.

So, to all my anxious girlies, I get you.

Make a Schedule/list

Creating a schedule can also be a great way to keep your thoughts organized. Writing things down always helps me remember them, even if it’s on my phone calendar. I even put a Google Calendar widget on my phone, so that every time I open my phone, I have a quick reminder of everything I need to do in a day.

Having a schedule can help you feel less overwhelmed and serve as a quick reminder of your responsibilities. Since most of us are always on our phones, having your schedule in it will also make it more accessible!

On a related note, lists! Lists are a bit tedious to write, but they become helpful when you need to keep track of anything. Lists can consist of homework you have that day, chores you need to do, or even a grocery list so you don’t forget anything at the store.

Take breaks

Another thing I do to make sure I don’t feel overwhelmed is giving myself breaks. It’s so easy to fall into the mindset of I must get it done, especially when you fear failure. However, breaks are just as necessary as anything else, and I mean real breaks — the ones without the guilt of being unproductive.

If you start feeling guilty, remember that you’re getting something done because you’re prioritizing your well-being. Self-care is a real thing, and it’s more important than a lot of people give it credit for.

Music, Music, Music!

Sometimes, music helps too. My personal go-to relaxer when facing a particularly difficult situation or school assignment is, honestly, all the music that my parents used to play when I was growing up. It reminds me that I’m not alone, and that nothing is truly insurmountable. Some of my favorites to play are “Take It Easy,” by the Eagles, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” by Elton John, and “Vienna,” by Billy Joel.

To anyone reading this, know you’re not alone. There are tons of resources on campus! FSU has the Career Center for students feeling lost, Counseling and Psychological Services for students who need to talk to somebody, or any of the other wonderful resources on campus!

Life can get overwhelming, and everyone has something they wish they could fix, school-related or not. You’ve got this, girlie!

