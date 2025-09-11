5 Simple Habits to Stay Stress-Free This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the fall semester just beginning and a whole schedule of classes and exams ahead, managing stress is key to staying grounded. Adjusting to a new routine can make the road to relaxation tricky, but I’ve found a few stress-management hacks that make the process much easier. Here are five things I do to stay stress-free all semester long!

sleep with a weighted blanket The best purchase I’ve made in college so far is my weighted blanket. If I’m feeling stressed out or having trouble falling asleep, it always does the trick! Good sleep is so important, but not always easy to get. For me, my weighted blanket has become my sleep savior. never study in my bedroom Another thing I do to stay stress-free is avoid studying in my bedroom. By keeping schoolwork out of my space, I maintain it as a relaxing environment. In my opinion, one of the worst feelings is coming home and stressing about what else I need to get done. Instead, I prefer to study somewhere else, such as spots around campus or different coffee spots around Tallahassee. I only return to my bedroom when I’m done and ready to unwind. Not only does this keep my room feeling comfortable, but it also encourages me to be way more productive when I’m out studying or completing assignments. use an old-school alarm clock Like many students, I used to depend on my phone’s alarm app to wake up on time for class. Sometimes it would be too quiet, and other times it just didn’t go off. Eventually, I switched to a digital alarm clock I found on Amazon, and it might just be the second-best purchase I’ve made in college. It allows me to set multiple alarms, change the lighting settings, and of course, hit snooze when I need to. Using a real alarm clock instead of my phone has made my mornings much more efficient and stress-free. Romanticize my daily routine One way I like to reduce stress outside of my space is by romanticizing my daily routine. Simple changes, such as creating a playlist to listen to while walking to class or taking the time to spruce up your class notes, can make all the difference in your day. For me, it is the little things, and finding ways to romanticize my day makes everything feel easier to navigate. play dress up Lastly, I am a firm believer in the phrase “look good, feel good.” When I take the time to dress up for class (thanks to my handy alarm clock), I feel more motivated to be productive throughout the day, ultimately getting more done and having less on my plate. A cute outfit always makes me feel more awake, productive, and ready to get through the day.

At the end of the day, college is stressful — there’s really no way to avoid it. However, the intentional habits you build for yourself can make a big difference in how your semester goes. These are just a few of the habits that work for me, and I hope they inspire you to find ways to stay grounded this fall.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!