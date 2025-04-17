The Types of People in Every Group Project (And How to Survive Them)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real for a second: group projects are the academic equivalent of a reality TV show. There’s drama, betrayal, ghosting, plot twists, and that one person who ends up doing literally everything. (Hi. It’s probably you. It’s mostly me too).

Group projects are supposed to teach us teamwork and leadership. What they actually teach us is patience, emotional regulation, and how to type passive-aggressive messages with a smile. But hey—college is nothing if not a crash course in dealing with people, and these chaotic mini-dramas? They’re prepping us for real life.

I learnt this the hard way, so I thought it best to share it with you too—because no gatekeeping <3

So here’s a fun little survival guide to the most common personalities you’ll meet in every group project—plus how to keep your sanity intact.

1. The Vanisher

You’ve seen them once in the group meeting and never again. Their name is still on the shared doc. Their camera is always off. Their typing bubble teases you and then disappears.

How to survive: Assign clear roles via text and email. If they still ghost, document everything just in case.

2. The Takeover Queen/King

They assign roles before you even meet. They’ve made a color-coded plan, three backup timelines, and a full presentation template. Control is their love language.

How to survive: Let them lead if that’s their thing, but don’t let them steamroll you. Speak up (nicely!) if you have ideas. They low-key respect people who hold their ground.

3. The “I’ll Do It Later” Friend

They mean well. Truly. But “later” turns into three hours before the deadline. And suddenly, you’re scrambling because they just started their section while watching Netflix.

How to survive: Set your deadlines a full 48 hours before the actual one. Build a buffer. Pretend the project is due earlier. It’s sneaky, but it works.

4. The Aesthetic Warrior

Their only focus is on how cute the slides look. They’ll change fonts five times. They’ll argue for pastel backgrounds and hand-drawn icons.

How to survive: Let them have their fun (and make it look amazing), but keep them looped in on actual content, too. Otherwise, it’s vibes over substance—and that’s not it.

5. The Passive Participant

They contribute just enough so you can’t call them out, but never go the extra mile. Think of them as the background characters in your academic sitcom.

How to survive: Give them small, specific tasks with deadlines. Keep receipts. Sometimes, they rise to the occasion with the right push (keyword: sometimes).

6. The Micro-Manager Who Doesn’t Actually Do Work

They’ll check in constantly, ask for updates, and point out what’s wrong—but somehow never actually do any part of the project.

How to survive: Redirect their energy. “Hey, since you’re so on top of things, could you handle XYZ?” Be sweet but strategic.

7. The MVP (Most Valuable Peer)

Bless them. They communicate clearly, do their part, and even help others. Working with them feels like breathing fresh air.

How to survive: Cherish them. Hype them up in the group chat. Offer to split tasks. Become best friends and invite them to every future group project.

Final Thoughts:

Yes, group projects are a wild ride full of chaos and caffeine-fueled frustration. And yes, people can be wildly unprofessional. But they’re also oddly good prep for life after uni, where teamwork isn’t optional and grace under pressure is a flex. So, take a deep breath, grab your color-coded planner, and remember: You’ve got this.

And when in doubt? Screenshot everything.

Because they can and will backstab you, some people are still immature. Don’t engage. It’s very hard in the moment, but it gets better. Until then, channel Reputation-era Taylor—silent, sharp, and unbothered because remember “Me and KARMA vibe like that”✨