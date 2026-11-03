The Fear of Missing Out or The Fear of Missing Yourself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stepping into university changes everything. Even though you’re a freshman, you would’ve had a weird feeling…that you’re missing out on something. There is always something happening in college. Some people are going out, some are planning a sleepover, participating in a fun event, or out partying. And even though you’re perfectly happy fulfilling your responsibilities, there’s a little feeling, always lingering at the back of your mind: Am I missing out?

College is often described as the best time of our lives. We’re told to make the best of memories, meet new people, and try new things as much as we can. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with it. But somewhere along the way, there comes a pressure to do everything, and soon just making the most of college can get as exhausting as the fear that you’re missing out on something.

FOMO- Fear of Missing Out…

What is FOMO? And no, it’s not the coffee you buy at Korebi.

Fear of Missing Out, or FOMO becomes a very recurring feeling as soon as you get into college. You could be having the perfect productive evening completing your tasks for the day, and suddenly you see your friends having the time of their lives at a party on their Instagram story. A plan that you probably would’ve skipped willingly to finish your work. Suddenly, staying in doesn’t seem like a good idea anymore. You start wondering if you should’ve planned better and made time for something like that. The funny thing is that you weren’t even unhappy before watching their stories. Peer pressure plays a big role!

So, the next time, you feel the need to say yes to every plan without considering anything else.

Saying Yes to Everything…

College comes with a strange sense of urgency. First things first, it’s only a few years, so there’s very little time to make friends, try new things, travel, join clubs and societies. These experiences are the ones we look back on forever. There is a certain pressure created by that very fact and every missed opportunity is something we start to regret later. So you say yes.

Okay suppose you do say yes, take part in everything, agree to every plan, simply because your gut tells you that you will miss out on something. Because the fear of missing out on something is stronger and feels worse than the thought of going. Of course, sometimes spontaneous plans can turn into the best memories and are also worth stepping out of your comfort zone. But when every “yes” comes from this fear, it is difficult to tell the difference between what we actually want and what we should want. That is when you start feeling exhausted all the time.

Missing Yourself…

You get so caught up worrying about missing something that you wouldn’t even enjoy, that you lose sight of what you actually enjoy. You constantly try to keep up with everything socially and you start forgetting if you’re giving enough time and attention to everything else.

At times, the fear of missing out can make you overlook things that actually make you happy. The first month in college was filled with uncountable memories for me. Would that be the case everyday of the year. A Big No. Every college student, including me, have assignments, tests, deadlines, and something or the other always going on. That already exhausts me and I just wouldn’t have the time to take part in everything. I can’t put my sanity on the line to take part in everything now can I? Once this clicked in my mind, there was another weird feeling in my mind- a fear of losing myself in this chaos. While trying to be part of everything around you, you lose sight of the thing you actually want the most.

You Don’t Have to be Everywhere…

The answer to this question isn’t to opt out of participating in other things. You should, instead, consider opportunities, be open to meeting new people, and make memories while you still can.

But you need to accept at one point that you cannot be everywhere at once. Missing one event or outing, doesn’t mean you’ve missed everything. Making the most of college is not about having a full social calendar, it’s where you decide what makes you content. Because in the end, there’s always going to be another plan happening that you might or might not be able to be a part of.

So think about this: losing yourself could feel a lot worse than missing out on something. There is no point keeping both these feelings in competition to one another when you can’t balance it.