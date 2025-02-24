Glowing inside and out: the Korean Glass Skin trend 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Have you ever wondered how K-beauty Influencers and actresses have the most perfect, shiny, and smooth skin? This dewy, soft skin look is the viral Korean glass skin trend and you’ve probably seen it all over Instagram. When I think of clear skin this is what I think about. But what is exactly this Korean Glass Skin trend? Stemming from South Korea and popularised by K-pop stars, the basic idea behind achieving glass skin is having skin that is so flawless, hydrated, and plump that it looks like one is sculpted from glass. After trying a myriad of popular products and a few hours spent researching, I’ve found the perfect skincare routine. This holistic step-by-step guide will help you to achieve the skin of your dreams.

STEP 1: Cleanser

The first and most important step to getting flawless skin is cleansing. But not just any cleanser-preferably an oil-based one (depending on your skin type). It deeply cleanses your skin removing the dirt from your pores, and according to MD Debra Jaliman, in an article on WebMD, “Traditional facial cleansers can strip the skin of all bacteria, good and bad. Oil cleansing leaves the good bacteria and microbes, which can help prevent skin infections like acne.” I recommend getting the Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil available on Tira. It’s very lightweight, and suitable for sensitive skin and all skin types.

STEP 2: Exfoliation

After you’re done cleaning your face thoroughly, you can use a chemical exfoliation peel by The Ordinary or Minimalist. Both have more or less the same formulation and work like magic. They not only help even out your skin tone but also help heal those deep acne scars. However, if you have sensitive skin, plese consult your local dermatologist before trying any peels that might end up being harsh on your skin. According to Dr Aanand Geria in an article PUBLISHED by Healthline, “Generally, the skin should be exfoliated only one to two times per week to help expedite skin cell turnover without causing damage.” So remember to be gentle!

STEP 3: Serum

Following up with a serum is an absolute must if you want that dreamy and dewy glow. Now, let me put you on to my holy-grail serum: Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Rice + Arbutin Serum. I’m obsessed with this one because it brings together the ancient magic of rice (which has been a skin saviour for centuries) and modern Korean science. It feels incredible on the skin, helps repair your skin barrier, and doubles as a moisturiser.

STEP 4: Sunscreen

Let’s talk about the ultimate skincare must-have—sunscreen. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from some of my Korean friends, it’s that sun protection is a non-negotiable. Whether they’re religiously reapplying SPF every few hours or carrying an umbrella on sunny days, they never take chances with UV rays. Good SPF is your skin’s best defence against premature ageing, sun damage, and uneven skin tone. In an article in Hopkins Medicine, M.D. Anna Lien-Lun Chien says, “Wearing sunscreen is one of the best -and easiest- ways to protect your skin’s appearance and health at any age.” Any 50+ SPF sunscreen from your local pharmacy will work wonders, but if you’re looking for a K-beauty favourite, go for the Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun, as it’s lightweight, non-greasy, and blends effortlessly into the skin.

STEP 5: Diet

What your skin looks like from the outside depends on what’s going on inside. So to have Korean skin, you need to eat like you mean it. A traditional Korean diet is packed with skin-loving goodness. Think antioxidants, fermented foods, and collagen-boosting ingredients. Your skin reflects what you eat, so load up on seaweed, green tea, and protein-rich foods like fish to keep your complexion healthy, plump, and radiant. And don’t forget to sip on tons of water as hydration is the ultimate glow-up hack.

Pro Tips for the Ultimate Glow

Facial massages: Try using a jade roller or your fingers to boost circulation and help with lymphatic drainage. Sleep & stress management: No amount of skincare can outdo bad sleep habits. Sleep, although difficult to get in college, should be your top priority. Collagen masks: If you feel like having a skincare day ENLIWISH Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask is the mask to use for an ultimate collagen boost.

Getting dreamy glass skin isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being consistent. It’s all about showing your skin some love, inside and out. Whether you’re fully committed to the multi-step routine or just nailing hydration and sunscreen, your skin is going to thank you for it.