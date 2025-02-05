This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

As an overachiever who has always perceived life as an equivalence of the amount of work I do and the prizes I get rewarded with, things have been stressful, to say the least. From grabbing each and every opportunity at hand (irrespective of my interest in it), to now mindfully taking a step back to breathe, my restless heart and mind have come a long way.

My teen years were primarily clouded by the misconception that I needed to be not only on top of everything, but also the best at it. One of my worst fears was missing out on an event, or rather a chance to prove I can be everything I wanted to be. There were times when even though I won big, I didn’t come back home with the high of an accomplishment, rather a sense of relief that it was done. A perpetual thought, living rent-free in my consciousness – my magic will leave me if I stop working. Now that I am in a much more comfortable place in life, away from the unreasonable race of doing and winning, the answer dawns on me:

‘The magic cannot leave you when it is you.’

The magic I intend to elaborate on is that childhood connection we had with the hobbies and habits that we practiced on a daily basis. The ones that just let us – be us. The ones without judgment, marks or comments! Be it scribbling doodles on the back page of your notebook or playing football in the park with your friends, it’s time to reconnect with some creative hobbies for a sane year ahead.

creative writing

When I say creative writing, I mean to emphasise on one’s thoughts that written unabashedly and unapologetically can mould themselves into pieces of your own personal collection of literature. While some of us might be scared to start, it is important to remember that your writing is an outflow of your own subconscious and you can always come back to some really helpful guides to take your first step!

baking

If I could list all the things I miss from home in my college dorm, baking would make it to the top 3. Growing up in a family that encouraged homemade food as opposed to store bought, baking was a ritual every time there was need for any confectionery. I have now come to realise that it is one of the most therapeutic hobbies of all time. The metronomic sound of the whisk beating the batter, the sight of chocolate chunks melting in the warm yellow of the oven, it is the most sensory experience of all! The best part is, we get to customise our own flavours and experiment with so many recipes!

pottery

Pottery is an ancient craft that traces back to the Indus civilisation, and now stands as one of the most popular activities amongst Gen-Z. Not only does the clay in your hands engage your mind to focus, it is also a great sustainable choice when we look at the aesthetics and decor market today, contributing vastly to climate change. A major advantage lies in the function of the craft. Pottery can be used to make simple household items like coffee mugs, pasta plates, jewellery trays or even show pieces like planters. It is a unique activity that lets you unwind in the most creative manner, whether you’re doing it alone or with some company!

gardening

With popular romantic films like It’s Complicated and Something’s Gotta Give, one can’t help but get inspired by the Nancy Meyers aesthetic of a cozy and neutral themed home. It has given rise to a whole aesthetic to her own name, with shades of brown and varied textures taking homes built in a lived-in luxury style by storm. However, one thing that stands out in Meyers’ own home is her porch, decorated with potted plants. Gardening can be such a mood-booster that keeps you engaged and grounded throughout the different seasons in a year. Not only can it help you take your mind off of things, but it also adds to the beauty of your living space!

Card making

With the advent of Instagram, wishing birthdays has merely come down to one or few stories that eventually get stored, hidden in your account’s archive. But remember when you were younger? Birthdays were long-awaited before a loved one could hand you over a personalised birthday card, with a special handwritten note on it. Those cards that sit in one of our treasure boxes from childhood. It’s time to bring them back and get your creative juices flowing, so you and your loved ones have more than just an Instagram story for keepsake!

Although practising creative hobbies keeps us away from being burntout, we should enjoy the sweetness of doing absolutely nothing (every once in a while!). Let’s keep our creative energy going this year!