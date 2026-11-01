Blind boxes vs doomscrolling: pick your poison

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remember that familiar adrenaline rush you feel while opening your newest smiski or labubu blind box? That is an addiction, but don’t worry; it’s not as lethal as substance abuse, or worse, doomscrolling. I’m sure you’ve figured it out by now; it’s a simple case of consumerism, resulting in us linking our happiness to our possessions and collecting them in copious amounts. But what makes it slightly more logical (and seemingly moral ;)), is the reasoning behind it and its implications.

WAIT WHAT’S GOING ON??

This mechanism is called the variable reward; it’s an unpredictable payoff that taps into the brain’s dopamine system to drive anticipation, habit formation, and repeated behavior. It all began in the 60s with Japanese “gachapons”, similar to present-day slot machines. Surprisingly, a similar logic is behind the infinite scroll: uncertainty of the next reel is more compelling than a guaranteed outcome. Add the “secret figure” or chase item, and the result is an infinite series of jackpots, curating the perfect algorithm designed for you.

So now we’ve figured out that blind boxes and doomscrolling are not that different; let’s break down why it is so. Both require minimal effort, built up anticipation, and lead to the same surprise, whether satisfactory or overwhelming, which then leads us to the thought “one more” in hopes of the same satisfaction, more, or just to see what possibilities lie up ahead. However, what separates these two is obviously their medium; since doomscrolling is through a screen, it has a much more negative connotation due to the well-known effects of prolonged screen time. However, despite blind boxes having a similar effect, they don’t get persecuted as much in media, while one would argue they may be significantly worse because of the huge hole they burn into your wallet. Short-form content online also seems to be infinite, another reel always popping up one after another; however, blind boxes are limited, to the point where some collections are exclusive, leading consumers to scramble to collect every last one. Then, at the end all that’s left of the several hours sacrificed laying in bed, a deep sense of anxiety and loneliness, like your life is slipping away from you while everyone else is living a netflix romcom, but hey! At least with blind boxes you get pretty room decor :)

WHY NOW??

So, the reason why the population has suddenly decided to get out of their bubbles and collect tiny cartoon figurines is the economy. The lipstick theory states that when facing an economic crisis consumers will be more willing to buy fewer luxury goods or smaller luxury goods.

The theory got its name from the increased lipstick sales during economic downturns such as recessions. More reasons for this constant void inside us to be filled whether it be through scrolling or unboxing, could point towards loneliness, economic uncertainty, or a bad news cycle. Basically, the point is to escape our bleak reality while simultaneously looking for a quick dopamine hit regardless of the cost.

WHAT ABOUT IT??

The point here is that they are both pretty similar, and we can’t make you pick the better poison, but it is important to remember that these were all coping mechanisms made to avoid our reality and to fight this battle against our brain chemicals; the best we can do is step out and touch grass.