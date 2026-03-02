Smiskis, Sonny Angels & More: The Evolution of Blind Boxes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever bought a blind box or gotten that rush before opening the mystery bag? Anxiously tearing it, wondering if it would be new? Or just a duplicate? This rush appeals to the buyers of blind boxes, the chance they take each unboxing. The recent craze of blind boxes has taken everyone by storm, whether it’s getting a Smiski or a Sony Angel, but where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, blind boxes have been around for quite a while. Originating in Japan in the 1960s, gacahapons (capsule toy vending machines) dispensed small trinkets and toys in plastic capsules. You would put a coin in the slot, twist the crank and out popped a mystery. Later in the 1980s, these capsules turned into bags, and fukubukuro, or “lucky bags,” became popular. These were mystery bags sold by retailers with discounted merchandise, including a variety of clothes, food and electronics. In the early 2000s and 2010s, the concept of “blind boxes” entered the market with brands such as PopMart, rising in popularity with their art toys and stylized figurines that were available to buy and collect. PopMart turned blind boxes into something even bigger, with collaborations like Molly and Sanrio, they redefined success in the blind box market.

One of my favorite forms of blind boxes was small figures based on grocery items named Shopkins. These little figures were so popular, always sold out at places like Target and Walmart. There was a seemingly endless variety, all varying in personality and rarity levels. I can remember having over 100 Shopkins and continuing to get more every chance I could get. The question of whether you’ll get new characters or items makes people come back every single time. Building a collection is a reason to buy more blind boxes.

Today, there has been an increase in the popularity of these collectibles, which mostly garnered popularity on TikTok. Many people make unboxing videos for their blind boxes, creating suspense for others based on their pulls. Creators such as TikToker VanillaMace are able to grow a following from just one video; VanillaMace pulled a character from the Skullpanda collection that she did not want, but found the desired character in a later try. The thrill of “just one more try” gets everyone going, and to the observer, it appears that blind boxes aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

You can bond with someone over which boxes they like or what they are aiming for. Whatever the case, blind boxes are able to create a fun moment that will leave you going back for more!