Do you remember the last time you prioritized yourself?

As someone who juggles work, full-time studies, an internship at a non-profit, and writing for HerCampus FIU, I’ve felt overwhelmed more times than I can count. During these times, I’ve definitely struggled to prioritize myself, but I’ve had friends and family to remind me that, above all else, I matter.

That’s why I want to share a message I try to live by: love yourself first.

And with that, of course, comes self-care.

Why Self-care matters

Self-care is much more than putting on a face mask or taking a bubble bath (although those are great too!); it’s about taking the time to nurture yourself mentally, emotionally, or physically and prevent burnout. Some benefits are:

Reducing stress & anxiety.

Boosts focus & productivity.

Improve physical & mental health.

All of this sounds nice, but you may be wondering, how can I create a good self care routine?

Create your self-care routine

Although self-care can look different for everyone, the key is to find what works for you. These are some steps you can take to develop your own routine:

Identify your needs: Reflect about what areas of your life need more attention. Whether you’re feeling tired, stressed or lonely, write down what’s draining your energy lately and what brings you joy instead.

Reflect about what areas of your life need more attention. Whether you’re feeling tired, stressed or lonely, write down what’s draining your energy lately and what brings you joy instead. Set realistic goals & be consistent: Focus on building a simple routine with attainable goals! It can be something as simple as going on a 10 minute walk or taking 5 minutes in the morning to write in your journal. Just try to be consistent!

Focus on building a simple routine with attainable goals! It can be something as simple as going on a 10 minute walk or taking 5 minutes in the morning to write in your journal. Just try to be consistent! Create a schedule: Treat it like an appointment and set a time apart each week for your routine.

Making Self-Care a Habit

Now, I know the hardest part is sticking to your new routine. I can’t remember how many times I’ve tried different routines that have only lasted a week at most. However, I’ve learned consistency is key, and the more we practice self-care, the more natural it becomes to us. Here are some tips to make it a habit:

Start small: Even if it’s just a few minutes a day, incorporating one or two self-care practices is a start.

Even if it’s just a few minutes a day, incorporating one or two self-care practices is a start. Set reminders: Whether it’s an alarm on your phone or sticky notes on your mirror, have gentle reminders to help you stay on track.

Whether it’s an alarm on your phone or sticky notes on your mirror, have gentle reminders to help you stay on track. Hold yourself accountable: Keep a journal to track your progress or let a friend or family member know to help hold you accountable.

Keep a journal to track your progress or let a friend or family member know to help hold you accountable. Be kind to yourself: There will be days you won’t be able to follow your routine perfectly, and that’s okay, you can try again tomorrow.

So, if you’ve been putting yourself last, this is your reminder that self-care is not a luxury; it’s a necessity.