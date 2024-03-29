Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ryan gosling in barbie movie
Warner Bros
Culture

KEN VS. ANAKIN

Alex Peek
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Hollywood’s Bad Boy Reimagined, and Where They’re Headed

With THE rise in archetyping couple dynamics: golden retriever, German Shepherd, black cat, beige flags, alpha/beta/sigma discourse, just a girl, masculine/feminine energies:

Have gender roles wormed their way into internet trends and BECOME…RELATABLE?

let’s dive into two characters a number of guys seem to attach themselves to and answer some burning questions.

like, Can a Ken also be an Anakin? Are they Two sides of the same coin? Does this make Obi-Wan Barbie?
Darth Vader helmet
Photo by Lucas Ianiak via Pexels

God forbid a Ken got their hands on a lightsaber.

dance scene in Barbie movie
Warner Bros

Why are “I am Kenough.” sweatshirts flying off shelves?

Why can’t we stop singing “I’m Just Ken”?

Barbie actor Simu Liu dubbed the song a “non-toxic masculinity” anthem in an interview with Drew Barrymore.

THE FORCE or KENERGY?

LEGO Star Wars toy photo
Daniel Cheung

What is it about long robes, sociopolitical enlightenment, and identity crisis?

We see Ken face the dark side and come out the other end. By then, he’s shown what kind of man (doll?) he really is.

KEN

ryan gosling and margot robbie in barbie movie
Warner Bros

A. Accessory

B. Non-threatening

C. Lesbian-coded

D. House-husband

Examples

Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) in THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE
Murray Close via Flickr

Peeta Mellark (The Hunger Games series)

Killian Jones and Emma Swan from ABC\'s Once Upon A Time
Photo by ABC/Eike Schroter, Walt Disney Television via Flickr

Killian Jones (Once Upon A Time)

Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker from Sony\'s The Amazing Spider-Man
Sony Pictures / Marvel Entertainment via Flickr

Peter Parker (The Amazing Spider-Man)

More so than anything, the supporting characters in their partner’s career and relationship.

ANAKIN

A lone figure stands in the middle of a cave holding a red lightsaber.
Photo by Cade Roberts via Unspalsh

A. Angst

B. Guilt-wracked from the pain their powers cause

C. Relies on love interest for emotional capacity

D. Attachment issues galore. Rejection = fatal

E. Toxic and manipulative

F. Lives on a Hollywood pedestal

Examples: Lucas Scott (One Tree Hill), Conrad Fisher (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Marcus Baker (Ginny and Georgia), Edward AND Jacob (Twilight), Gale Hawthorne (The Hunger Games series), Rumplestilskin/Mr. Gold (Once Upon A Time), Jess Mariano (Gilmore Girls)

tsbd2 4?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Lionsgate

Bella and Edward from Twilight (2009)

I Do Not Fear The Dark Side As You Do

As Audience members, We watch Ken and Anakin grapple with knowledge of a higher order. They Descend into fear of losing the one they love while harnessing newfound power, privilege, and destiny.

ryan gosling in barbie movie
Warner Bros

Are inferiority complexes fed by A significant other’s power and influence?

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Photo by Lucasfilm

Both boys have extremely successful S.O.’s supporting their journey to higher being. But can only they hold all the power?

While one hangs in the balance between good and evil, brought up to restore balance to the very thing that destroys them, and the other’s job is Just Beach, both find themselves torn between their feelings about the world they were brought into and What They Were Made For.

In conclusion straight people I am praying for you.

Alex Peek (she/they) is a new staff writer at Florida International University's Her Campus chapter. She covers sociological perspectives and analyzes pop culture phenomena through a queer and women-centric lens. Living in Miami for over two years, she has worked around South Florida in early education, historical-cultural preservation at the Stonewall National Museum and Archives, event management with FIU's Pride Student Union, teaching ESL and peer mentorship through FIU's Honors College, and amongst the film industry at FilmGate Miami. In her final semester as an International Relations major, she studies Women and Gender, Exile, Human Rights and Political Transitions. In May 2022, Alex had the privilege to travel with FIU’s Honors College to Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. In 2023, she received a Book Award from FIU's Department of Politics and International Relations. Alex grew up in Northeast Florida with family originating from Puerto Rico. After spending her first two semesters remotely from home, obsessing over Star Wars and Pedro Pascal, she moved to Miami in mid-2021. Alex is currently writing a screenplay while completing the Exile Studies program at FIU. It follows Naomi, an oracle reincarnated into the 21st century as a teenage girl from the Caribbean diaspora. Follow her on Instagram for more updates: @alex_peek