Fitness for Busy College Women: Staying Active with Quick and Efficient Habits and Workouts

There’s no doubt that college life can be overwhelming. With balancing academics, social commitments, as well as extracurriculars and jobs, you may find it difficult to find time for self-care. Not to worry, this is a guide on how to fit in ways of taking care of yourself through a hectic schedule. Surprise! Hours spent at the gym are not required in order to reach your goal of prioritizing your fitness, you just need the right strategies.

Time-efficient workout routines: Finding workouts that are both effective and time-friendly is a great way to stay true to your schedule while still implementing a time slot for working out.

Incorporating movement into your routine: Going on a walk for twenty to thirty minutes a day or even choosing to take longer routes to class to fit in a few extra steps is an easy way to get your body moving.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT workouts are perfect for students who want a more fast-paced workout that combines short bursts of intense exercise while combining short rest periods. This workout usually takes 15 to 30 minutes and a significant amount of calories are burned. Some example exercises of this workout are: push-ups, burpees, mountain climbers, high knees, or even sprinting for one minute followed by a one minute walk and repeating that cycle multiple times.

Stretching between work/class: Sitting for long periods of time can lead to stiffness and decreased energy. Taking a few minutes each day to stretch your full body will improve your range of motion, release stress and tension, as well as improving overall physical and mental health.

Building healthy habits: Through creating healthy habits, you’re more likely to sustain long-term wellness for your mental and physical wellbeing.

Prioritizing sleep and rest: Receiving the necessary amount of sleep every night (aim for 7-9 hours) is an essential part of your health. Rest days are just as important as your most active days. Allowing yourself to recover and recharge is an important habit you’ll need to implement in order to ensure you’re taking care of yourself!

Staying hydrated: It may sound cliché, but it's true! Staying hydrated is key while maintaining your energy levels throughout the day, especially when it comes to a filled calendar. Carrying a water bottle with you and keeping track of how many times you fill it throughout the day is a great way of making sure you're drinking the right amount of water.

Meal prepping: Through prepping your meals and snacks for the week ahead, you'll save a significant amount of time that would've been dedicated to cooking and figuring out last minute meal plans.

Stress relief and mental clarity overall: Managing your stress levels is just as important as obtaining healthy eating habits and staying active. As busy college students, it’s crucial to ensure we are staying calm and energized during our busy schedules. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with everything going on at once, take a step back and remind yourself about everything you’ve accomplished thus far!

Meditation: Taking a few minutes each day that are dedicated to focusing on your breathing and closing your eyes is a wonderful way to keep yourself collected. Stress levels can impact your ability to concentrate, taking deep breaths can help reset your mental state.

Make time for things that you enjoy: This is aside from class time or work shifts, incorporating your hobbies and passion into your schedule should be prioritized as well!

Fitness and implementing healthy habits into your daily routine doesn’t have to be a time-consuming or complicated process. By following this guide and adding short and efficient workouts into your routine, as well as staying consistent with planning a balanced schedule with work and relaxation, you’re more likely to feel energized and empowered with whatever life throws at you!