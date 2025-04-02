Cramming friendships in college–not just assignments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

If you’re just starting college, or even if it’s your 4th year, many relate to the experience of struggling with friendships.

Having people to support you throughout your college career can enhance your overall college experience socially and academically. However, there are many factors as to why many struggle with making friendships, such as social anxiety.

start with an open mind

It can be frustrating watching people form their own groups. However, keeping an open mind when meeting new people is essential. Not everyone you meet will stick with you forever, and making a lot of friends won’t satisfy you either.



But you never know who will come out of the woodwork and stick around. Give people a chance, and perhaps they will surprise you.

quality over quantity

It’s important to meet people with various backgrounds that you can learn from. While this can be beneficial, it’s important to have stronger and closer friendships that will stick with you in the long run. Forming these friendships will always give you something to fall back on, rather than having many acquaintances who won’t be there when times get tough.

on-campus social events

Whether it’s a club meeting or an event put on by your university, showing up matters.

Each university has their own calendar with events, as well as club fair days where you can explore your options. Since not all organizations have the resources to show up at these events, social media can also be used to find clubs.

From there, you can find out when their next meeting is, and possibly meet some people with similar interests.

invest time and effort

Forming friendships is one thing–keeping them is another. Make sure to regularly communicate with your newly-found friends and set up hangouts whenever your schedules align. Staying in touch virtually when distant when you’re unable to meet in person can help sustain the friendship.

be patient

Friendships take time to form. Sometimes not everyone you meet will align with your interests, and that’s okay. Stay true to your values, and what you desire will come to fruition.