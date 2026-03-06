10 Ways to Add More Protein to Your Meals (Without Protein Powder) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The protein craze is everywhere right now.

Protein shakes, protein bars, protein gummies, protein chips, protein popcorn… you get the picture. And while I absolutely agree that getting enough protein is important, where we get our protein matters just as much.

A lot of these trendy protein products come with questionable ingredients—and let’s be honest, they add up fast at checkout. So, if you’re trying to hit your protein goals without spending half your paycheck on bars and powders, I’ve got you.

Here are affordable, versatile, “cleaner” protein sources that aren’t just chicken breast on repeat.

1. Bone Broth

Hear me out. Bone broth might seem questionable, but not only can it enhance flavor to veggies, stir fries, or stews, it’s also packed with protein. One serving (a cup) ranges from 5-10 grams of protein depending on the brand you pick.

Use it to cook rice, sauté veggies, make soups or stews, or even sip it on its own. It’s one of the easiest ways to sneak in extra protein without changing your meals.

Savory Bone Broth Miso Oats

2. Cottage Cheese

There’s a reason cottage cheese is having a moment right now. Cottage cheese pancakes, cottage cheese bagels, cottage cheese cheesecake, cottage cheese ice cream. You get it.

One serving packs around 12–16 grams of protein, and it works sweet or savory. Add it to eggs, blend it into sauces, mix it with fruit, spread it on toast—it’s one of the most versatile protein staples out there.

Cottage Cheese Pizza Toast

3. Edamame

Cheap? Yes. Nutritious? Yes. High in protein and fiber? Absolutely.

Edamame has about 10–14 grams of protein per serving, plus fiber to keep you full longer. Roast it, boil it, toss it in salads, or snack on it straight from the pod. It’s one of the easiest plant-based proteins to add to your routine.

Edamame Salad

4. Egg whites

The egg without the yolk—aka egg whites.

Egg whites are where most of the protein in an egg comes from, and their mild taste makes them easy to add to almost anything. Mix them into scrambled eggs, blend them into oats, add them to pancakes, or even stir them into smoothies.

They boost protein without overpowering flavor.

5. Nutritional yeast

Now this one is truly underrated, and I think it deserves it’s time to shine.

With about 5 grams of protein per serving (plus B vitamins), nutritional yeast adds a cheesy, savory flavor to meals without actual cheese. Sprinkle it on popcorn, mix it into rice, add it to pasta, or blend it into sauces.

Small addition. Big flavor. Extra protein.

Nutritional Yeast Mac and Cheese

6. Powdered Peanut Butter

Don’t get me wrong, normal peanut butter will always have my heart, but powdered peanut butter is a great option if you want to bump up protein while lowering fat in certain meals. It has about 5–8 grams of protein per serving and can easily be mixed into smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, or even baked goods.

Side note: Fat is healthy and necessary—so don’t fear regular PB. Having both options just gives you flexibility.

@jilly_beanzzz these are TOO GOOD y’all im obsessed 🤤 FULL RECIPE 👩‍🍳: mix 64 grams (1/2 cup) PB fit powder with ~100 grams vanilla Greek yogurt in a bowl until a dough forms. Separate into about one inch balls & place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Pop those into the freezer while you make the chocolate glaze. Add 1/3 cup of powdered sugar substitute, with 4 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, & ~45 grams fat free milk to a bowl. Mix until you get an icing consistency. Coat each of the PB balls in the chocolate glaze & place back on the parchment paper. Pop into the freezer until they harden & then store in Tupperware. I’d store in the freezer until you’re ready to eat!!! Enjoy 🫶🏼 #highproteindessert #easydessertrecipe #chocolatepeanutbutter #chocolatepbprotein #peanutbutterballs #highproteinrecipes #pbfit #pb2 ♬ original sound – nicole Powdered Pb Balls

7. Tofu

Bored of eggs every morning? Try tofu.

Tofu has around 10–14 grams of protein per serving and usually costs only a few dollars per block (perfect if you don’t want to break the bank). It absorbs whatever flavor you cook it with, making it perfect for scrambles, stir-fries, tacos, bowls—you name it.

Affordable, versatile, and not just for vegetarians.

8. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is one of the most popular protein staples right now, and honestly, I get why.

A serving can have 15–19 grams of protein, plus probiotics to support gut health. And it’s not just for sweet yogurt bowls. Use it in pancakes, dips, pasta sauces, smoothies, or as a sour cream substitute.

It’s one of the easiest high protein swaps you can make.

Yogurt and Egg Breakfast

9. Sprouted Bread

Yes, bread is mostly a carb, but not all bread is created equally.

Sprouted grain breads can have about 5 grams of protein per slice. Two slices in a sandwich? That’s 10 grams just from the bread!

My favorite sprouted bread is Ezekiel, if you’re looking for a place to start.

Sprouted Bread Recipe

10. Chia seeds

Ch-ch-ch-chia! If you know the jingle, you know.

Chia Pets aside, chia is a seriously underrated protein boost. Chia seeds have about 5 grams of protein per serving, plus fiber and omega-3s that keep you full and satisfied.

I recommend soaking them in water (or milk) before eating, which gives them that thick, jam-like consistency. Add them to smoothies, mix them into yogurt, stir them into overnight oats, or turn them into chia pudding.

@caileeeats easy homemade chia jam! 🫐🍓 full written recipe below! What you’ll need: 4 cups frozen berries 1/2 cup chia seeds 1/4 cup maple syrup Instrcuctions: 1. Add the frozen berries to a small pot on low heat. Leave on the heat for about 7-10 minutes stirring occasionally until the berries are fully defrosted and soft. 2. Smash the berries with the bottom of a fork then stir in the maple syrup. 3. Remove from the heat and add the chia seeds and mix well. Let it sit on the counter or the fridge until the jam has set and thickened from the chia seeds. 4. Once it’s cooled it’s ready to use! *store in the fridge in an airtight jar or tupperware for 2-4 weeks #cookwithme #easyhomemadejam #chiaseedjam ♬ original sound – Cailee Fischer Berry Chia Jam

Getting more protein in doesn’t have to mean living off shakes or eating chicken at every single meal.

You can build balanced, protein-packed meals with real, affordable foods, and you might not even realize how much you’re getting.

So tell me: what’s the first one you’re adding to your grocery list?