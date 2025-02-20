This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

As overwhelming Spring semester could be, it’s always important to make sure our minds are on the right track.

Journaling has been a popular method of improving one’s mental health since the 20th century. Even though we are just writing down our own thoughts and feelings, we can still get writer’s block.

Here’s 10 topics that can help us with that block:

1. “What does a good day look like for you?”

Accessing your so-called “perfect day” can help distinguish what activities make you feel better about yourself. Therefore, engaging in them more often could be a factor that contributes to improved mental health.

2. “What is a recurring negative thought about yourself?”

Pointing out negative thoughts is a first step when trying to improve ourselves. Listing a few can help point out negative thought patterns.

3. “what’s a difficult moment in your life that you’ve gone through, and what part from that experience are you thankful for now?”

Difficult moments happen, but not everything is entirely negative. From each experience, comes at least one positive thing that made things not as bad.

4. “what emotions have you been experiencing the most?”

This prompt could be repeated once a week to reflect on the emotions you’ve been feelings most frequently lately.

5. “what’s causing you stress at the moment?”

This is another type of reflection question that can help point out areas of your life that cause stress and need to be released or addressed in some way.

6. “what’s something you wish you could say to your past- self?”

This prompt could help you reflect the mental growth you’ve achieved over the past few years. Tell your past-self what has changed and what has improved. Maybe they’d be surprised…

7. “Is there something big you’ve accomplished recently?”

If so, what was the process? How did that make you feel?

8. “what are you hopeful for in the future?”

As someone who always thinks about the future, this is my favorite type of question. This ignites enthusiasm for future plans and potential goals. It makes me want to keep going and growing.

9. “is there something you need to leave in the past?”

Write about something you need to let go of– whether that is an unhealthy habit, person or past experience.

10. “how has your mental health journey been so far?”

What do you feel you have made progress on the most? What are you struggling on at the moment?

These topics are great for getting out of the journaling writer’s block and start writing. With time, letting go of our thoughts onto paper will bring lifelong benefits to our mental health.