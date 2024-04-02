This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter.

Anyone who has ever tried to fall asleep in a room with me knows one thing: I love background noise. For as long as I can remember, I’ve fallen asleep with a TV show in the background. I’ve slept through seasons of How I Met Your Mother and New Girl more times than I can count. But being a full time student and working a job, I found that I was exhausted all the time. Even after what I would call a good night’s sleep, I never really felt refreshed.

Hatch knows how hard it can be to get to bed at night and wake up in the morning and they are changing the way that we prioritize sleep. In today’s world of social media, endless scrolling, and the ability to be in constant communication with others at all times, it can be hard to put the technology down and go to bed. The Choose Sleep campaign is all about fighting those things in order to get a good night’s sleep.

“This campaign actually has a fun origin story,” said Eric Pallotta, Hatch’s CMO. “It comes from someone on our team named Kira. She was at dinner in New York City with her husband and another couple and towards the end of the meal one of them said ‘I’m tired . I’m ready to go to bed.’ It kind of sent a shockwave through the table because it was so forward,” Palotta laughed. “The Choose Sleep campaign is really meant to empower people to say I’m going to take care of my sleep.”

The campaign features short videos highlighting all of the things that can distract us before bed. “We really wanted to call out all of these forces that steal your time and attention. Social media, the news, certainly TV,” he said. “We’re trying to pick a fight a little bit and we’re calling out these forces that are counteracting your sleep. And we put those messages right in the channel where you experience it. So you’ll see a Hatch ad that’s telling you to go to bed on TikTok.”

Along with the campaign, each one of Hatch’s products is designed to help consumers fall asleep and wake up with ease. The Restore 2 alarm clock is full of features to aid you in both falling asleep and waking up. “One of the most important things you can do for your sleep is to have a really consistent routine…. One of the key features is the Cue to Rest, which calls you to bed at a specific time,” Pallotta shared.

“Another thing that we see is a lot of people like to use entertainment before they go to bed. So one of the things that the Restore does is it plays audio entertainment that’s really fun but won’t let that blue light go in your eyes and affect your sleep.” The Hatch app has a variety of shows that listeners can choose from. Whether you want true crime or a guided meditation, Hatch has got you covered.

When it comes to waking up, the Restore 2 features Hatch’s classic Sunrise alarm. “This is a fan favorite feature,” said Pallotta. “What the Sunrise alarm will do is a light will turn on before your actual wake time. So say that you’re trying to get up at 7:30, the light will start to turn on at 7:00. And most of the time, people wake up before there’s even any sound.”

Pallotta also shared cutting back on alcohol before bed, stopping drinking caffeine six hours before you plan to go to bed, and staying off screens as more helpful ways to help you get to sleep at night.

