When Healthy Becomes Harmful: The Hidden Mental Toll of Social Media Wellness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

In recent years, there has been a boom in wellness and healthy living content on social media. On the surface, it appears to be beneficial, encouraging healthy living that increases exercise and reduces unhealthy eating. So what’s the problem, right? You can get into shape, look after your body, and generally feel better inside and out while having a community of like-minded individuals on social media to share your ideas and connect with others. But where is the line between a healthy lifestyle and an obsessive, guilt-driven mindset where comparison and often unqualified advice fuel day-to-day life? A once positive part of social media seems to create more and more negative mental health conditions that compel all people to engage with ‘wellness’ content and eliminate any indulgences in life.

Comparison and Guilt Around Unrealistic Standards

On social media, it’s easy to fall into the trap of creating unrealistic standards; users constantly compare themselves to others regarding looks and lifestyles. Influencers and celebrities produce content and videos that exclusively showcase the perfect aspects of their lives. They post only the most aesthetically pleasing, disciplined, or “perfect” moments of their wellness journey—filtered photos, shredded abs, green smoothies, 5 am workouts—and exclude what it’s like to have a day off or to feel mentally unwell, along with how their bodies might look at the end of the day or after having a meal that isn’t a salad. This has led viewers to feel guilt and shame about not doing enough, feeling left behind, or believing they’ll never live up to those standards, which can result in low self-esteem, body dissatisfaction, or anxiety. Wellness influencers rarely display struggles, rest days, or messy realities, fostering guilt around rest, indulgence, or imperfection.

Orthorexia and Unqualified Advice

Health-focused social media may be damaging to our self-esteem and increase anxiety around our bodies and food, but it can lead to far more serious mental health disorders. Orthorexia is an unhealthy obsession with eating “clean” or being perfectly healthy; it’s an eating disorder that categorises foods as “pure” or “impure.” Social media can be a contributing factor to orthorexia and obsessive behaviours, as it glorifies rigid routines, extreme diets, or hyper-discipline as admirable, which can normalise disordered eating or compulsive exercise. This is especially problematic for younger users or those already vulnerable to perfectionism. What is also dangerous about these disorders is that they can stem from unqualified advice from people on the internet. Many creators aren’t certified professionals, yet they push advice on mental health, nutrition, and fitness, which can lead to confusion, misinformation, or following plans that are harmful or not personalised to the individual’s needs. Thus, an eating disorder or mental health condition can be created or exacerbated by someone who is misinformed.

Loss of Authentic Connection

The highly curated portrayal of health and wellness on social media can create a distorted sense of reality, making individuals feel isolated and inadequate—like everyone else is thriving while they alone are secretly struggling. This environment often breeds toxic positivity, where only success and progress are showcased, and emotional struggles are dismissed or ignored. Phrases like “no excuses” and “just get on with it” can make people feel ashamed for experiencing challenges, reinforcing the idea that struggling is a sign of weakness. As a result, individuals may suppress their true feelings, fearing judgment or rejection. Over time, this perceived disconnect between their own experiences and the seemingly perfect lives of others can deepen feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression, undermining genuine human connection.

Conclusion

While the rise of health and wellness content on social media may have begun with good intentions, it has morphed into a space where perfection is idealised, struggles are hidden, and extremes are celebrated. What was once meant to inspire has increasingly become a breeding ground for guilt, comparison, and disordered thinking. The pressure to maintain a flawless lifestyle, follow unverified advice, and chase unrealistic ideals can severely impact mental health—fueling anxiety, isolation, and even eating disorders like orthorexia. We must begin to challenge the narrative that health looks one way, feels one way, or is achieved by following the lives of influencers. Real wellness includes balance, rest, joy, and imperfection. To truly support each other’s health—mentally and physically—we need more authenticity, compassion, and critical thinking in the spaces where we consume and share our lives.