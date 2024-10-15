The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get shorter and deadlines loom closer, taking a break and spending time outside is the perfect way to clear your mind and recharge in-between uni work. Exeter’s beautiful countryside has a lot to offer – whether you’re looking for a peaceful escape between lectures or an adventure with friends. Here are a few of the best walks in and around Exeter to check out this season!

1. Haldon Forest Park

Just a short bus ride or drive away from Exeter, Haldon Forest Park offers a lot to do this autumn and winter. There are several well-marked trails to choose from, ranging from easy, accessible routes to more challenging hikes. The views of Devon’s countryside are stunning and after your walk, you can grab hot drinks and food from Haldon’s Forest café!

How to get there: Catch the stagecoach 360 bus from Sidwell street to Haldon Belvedere, or share a ride with friends.

2. The Exe estuary trail

For a more local option, The Exe estuary trail offers scenic views of the river Exe and the surrounding smaller towns and villages that sit along the estuary. Start from Exeter Quay and follow the path along the river towards Topsham or Lympstone. Along the trail, there are plenty of cosy cafes and pubs to break up the walk such as the Double Locks pub and Topsham Brewery.

How to get there: Start from Exeter Quay, just a short walk from campus, and follow the trail as far as you’d like!

3. Dartmoor national park

If you’re up for a more adventurous trip then Dartmoor is a must-visit this autumn. Only about 30 minutes from Exeter by car, or 40-minute train ride, Dartmoor offers some stunning scenery. There are multiple trails to try, some take you through the moorland and others that navigate the woods and river pathways.

How to get there: Get the train from Exeter St David’s to Okehampton and begin your walk from there or drive with friends to explore other areas of Dartmoor.

4. Powderham castle

Powderham castles offers a mix of history, nature and scenic walks. The 600-year-old castle is surrounded by beautiful grounds and a stunning deer park. The castle itself hosts seasonal events including autumn markets and outdoor cinema nights. There are multiple trails to enjoy around the grounds as well as a café to enjoy hot drinks and baked goods!

How to get there: Take the train from any of Exeter’s train stations to Starcross, from there it is a short walk to the castle.